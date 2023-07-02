ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Lights, Sassy, Emperor Roderic, Mojito and Swift excel

July 02, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Northern Lights, Sassy, Emperor Roderic, Mojito and Swift excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (July 2).

Inner sand:

1400m: Lord Frankel (C. Umesh) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Carlisle (Afroz) 45. Easy.

1000m: Geographique (Saba), Booster Shot (Vishal) 1-15, 600/42. Former impressed. Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-16, 600/44.5. Easy. Synthesis (Yash) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Dallas Drifter (P.S. Chouhan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Note. Brave Majesty (Vishal), Foi (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Rival (rb), Sangreal (Santosh Raj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. I Want It All (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Cat Whiskers (P.S. Chouhan), Kamaria (Vishal) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Dear Lady (C. Umesh) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Emperor Roderic (P.S. Chouhan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Swift (C. Umesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Sinner (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. Worked well. Alexina (Santosh Raj), Splendour On Grass (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Former moved better. Young Diana (Deepak S) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Brilliant Star (Abhay S) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved freely.

1400m: Miss American Pie (Dhebe), Moonshot (N.S. Parmar) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Sassy (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Impressed. Livermore (Saqlain), Huntington (Afroz) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Lazaraz (P. Trevor), Mariana (C. Umesh) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,0001-14, 600/45. They moved together. Pneuma (G. Vivek), Walvis Bay (Girish) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. They moved freely. Smash Shot (rb) 1-43, (1,400-600) 41. Eased up. King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Gimmler (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Northern Lights (C. Umesh) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/40. A pleasing display.

1600m: Waikiki (N.S. Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-56, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/47. They eased up in the last part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US