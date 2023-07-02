Northern Lights, Sassy, Emperor Roderic, Mojito and Swift excel

July 02, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Northern Lights, Sassy, Emperor Roderic, Mojito and Swift excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (July 2).

Inner sand:

1400m: Lord Frankel (C. Umesh) 1-39, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Carlisle (Afroz) 45. Easy.

1000m: Geographique (Saba), Booster Shot (Vishal) 1-15, 600/42. Former impressed. Lex Luthor (Indrajeet) 1-16, 600/44.5. Easy. Synthesis (Yash) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Dallas Drifter (P.S. Chouhan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Note. Brave Majesty (Vishal), Foi (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Rival (rb), Sangreal (Santosh Raj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. I Want It All (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Cat Whiskers (P.S. Chouhan), Kamaria (Vishal) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Dear Lady (C. Umesh) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Emperor Roderic (P.S. Chouhan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Swift (C. Umesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Sinner (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. Worked well. Alexina (Santosh Raj), Splendour On Grass (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Former moved better. Young Diana (Deepak S) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Brilliant Star (Abhay S) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved freely.

1400m: Miss American Pie (Dhebe), Moonshot (N.S. Parmar) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Sassy (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Impressed. Livermore (Saqlain), Huntington (Afroz) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Lazaraz (P. Trevor), Mariana (C. Umesh) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,0001-14, 600/45. They moved together. Pneuma (G. Vivek), Walvis Bay (Girish) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. They moved freely. Smash Shot (rb) 1-43, (1,400-600) 41. Eased up. King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Gimmler (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Northern Lights (C. Umesh) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/40. A pleasing display.

1600m: Waikiki (N.S. Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-56, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/47. They eased up in the last part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.