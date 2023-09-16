Northern Lights primed to shine again in the feature event

September 16, 2023 12:30 am | Updated September 15, 2023 07:21 pm IST - Pune:

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s ward Northern Lights, who is unbeaten in his last six starts, maintains his winning form and should score an encore in the PariMatch Pune City Gold Cup, the feature event of Saturday’s (Sept. 16) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. STAR OF GIBRALTAR PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o and over, rated 4 to 30, 2.30 p.m.: 1. Hela (4) P. Shinde 62, 2. Rising Brave (9) Shahrukh 60, 3. Esfir (7) V. Bunde 56.5, 4. Myrcella (8) T.S. Jodha 56.5, 5. Between Friends (6) H. Gore 55, 6. Anoushka (2) S. Saqlain 54.5, 7. Come Back Please (3) S.G. Prasad 54.5, 8. Spiritual Rock (5) Dashrath 52, 9. Silver Steps (1) H. Zeeshan 51.5 and 10. Dagger’s Strike (10) M.S. Deora 49.

1. HELA, 2. ANOUSHKA, 3. BETWEEN FRIENDS

2. CAMBRIDGE PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 3.00: 1. Dilbar (6) H. Gore 62, 2. Sovereign Grey (8) P. Trevor 60, 3. New Dimension (7) Yash Narredu 59, 4. Phenom (10) P. Dhebe 59, 5. Miss American Pie (9) N.S. Parmar 58.5, 6. Liam (5) S. Mosin 57, 7. Milli (4) Aniket 56, 8. Superimpose (2) Dashrath 56, 9. Mojo (3) Merchant 55.5, 10. Flashing Famous (12) S.G. Prasad 53.5, 11. Tess (13) N. Bhosale 52, 12. Untitled (11) Peter 51 and 13. Moonlight Kiss (1) Mustakim 50.

1. MISS AMERICAN PIE, 2. SOVEREIGN GREY, 3. SUPERIMPOSE

3. EXCELLENT TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 3.30: 1. Joaquin (5) T.S. Jodha 61, 2. The Protector (3) S. Saqlain 55.5, 3. Son Of A Gun (2) Aniket 54, 4. Sky Fall (4) Neeraj 51, 5. Gazino (7) Zeeshan 50, 6. Baby Bazooka (1) H. Gore 49 and 7. Cellini (6) P. Shinde 49.

1. JOAQUIN, 2. GAZINO, 3. BABY BAZOOKA

4. PARIMATCH PUNE CITY GOLD CUP (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o and over, 4.00: 1. Northern Lights (2) P.S. Chouhan 59, 2. Mojito (6) N.S. Parmar 57, 3. Count Of Savoy (5) Yash Narredu 54.5, 4. Forest Flame (4) P. Trevor 53.5, 5. Pride’s Angel (3) Mustakim 51 and 6. Successor (1) Neeraj 49.5.

1. NORTHERN LIGHTS, 2. MOJITO

5. FOURTH ESTATE TROPHY (2,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 4.30: 1. Alexandros (12) Neeraj 56, 2. Axis (11) K. Nazil 56, 3. Bugatti (7) P.S. Chouhan 56, 4. Eaton Square (5) Yash Narredu 56, 5. Exuma (4) N.S. Parmar 56, 6. Rising Power (1) Aniket 56, 7. Wild Hammer (10) M.S. Deora 56, 8. Yarmouth (3) Peter 56, 9. Yawar (9) Mustakim 56, 10. Capucine (2) P.Trevor 54.5, 11. Transcend (8) C.S. Jodha 54.5 and 12. Uzi (6) Zeeshan 54.5.

1. TRANSCEND, 2. EXUMA, 3. ALEXANDROS

6. JACK FROST PLATE (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5.00: 1. Judy Blue Eyes (13) Zeeshan 60, 2. Flying Scotsman (12) S. Amit 59, 3. Majestic Warrior (7) Mustakim 57.5, 4. Rambler (1) T.S. Jodha 57.5, 5. Star Lap (6) Shelar 56.5, 6. Fortune Teller (10) S. Saqlain 55, 7. Lit (3) P. Dhebe 54, 8. Moonshot (8) N.S. Parmar 53, 9. Enlightened (2) P. Shinde 52.5, 10. San Salvatore (5) H. Gore 52.5, 11. Bellagio (11) Peter 51.5, 12. Pyrrhus (9) Neeraj 51.5 and 13. Commandment (4) V. Bunde 50.

1. COMMANDMENT, 2. PYRRHUS, 3. FORTUNE TELLER

Day’s Best: NORTHERN LIGHTS

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

