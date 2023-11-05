Northern Lights primed to keep the winning form going

November 05, 2023 12:30 am | Updated November 04, 2023 06:33 pm IST - Pune:

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s ward Northern Lights, who is unbeaten in his last seven starts, should continue his majestic march by winning the Teena Katrak Memorial R.W.I.T.C. Ltd. Trophy (Gr. 2), the main attraction of the concluding day’s races of the Pune racing season 2023, to be held here on Sunday (Nov. 5). Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. IRISH BOSS PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 4 to 30, 1.00 p.m.: 1. Dowsabel (5) S. Saqlain 59.5, 2. Champagne Smile (4) V. Bunde 58.5, 3. Victory Chant (3) M.S. Deora 58.5, 4. Zip Along (7) Mustakim 57, 5. Prince O’ War (8) N.S. Parmar 56, 6. Mariella (12) Zeeshan 55, 7. Arbitrage (6) H. Gore 54, 8. House Of Lords (1) Aniket 54, 9. Slam Dunk (2) Peter 53.5, 10. Mufaza (10) Neeraj 53, 11. Zacapa (11) S. Kamble 51 and 12. Reciprocity (9) N. Bhosale 50.

1. ARBITRAGE, 2. DOWSABEL, 3. SLAM DUNK

2. DOPAHAR TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 1.30: 1. Jetfire (1) P. Dhebe 59, 2. Mighty Thunder (4) J. Chinoy 56, 3. Remy Red (9) S. Kamble 56, 4. Alpha Gene (10) Shelar 55, 5. Art Collector (7) Neeraj 54.5, 6. Liam (11) P. Trevor 54.5, 7. Nelson River (3) R. Ajinkya 54.5, 8. Zukor (8) S. Saqlain 54.5, 9. Tyrone Black (2) Aniket 54, 10. Mi Arion (6) V. Bunde 50.5 and 11. Mirae (5) Mustakim 50.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. ART COLLECTOR, 2. ZUKOR, 3. JETFIRE

3. BETBRICKS7 SPRINT (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 2.00: 1. Ashwa Magadheera (8) Peter 61, 2. Superlative (1) P. Shinde 61, 3. Judy Blue Eyes (5) Aniket 58.5, 4. Majestic Warrior (4) Mustakim 57, 5. Esperanza (10) Zeeshan 56.5, 6. Pyrrhus (2) N. Bhosale 56.5, 7. Ataash (6) P. Trevor 56, 8. Pure (12) P. Dhebe 56, 9. Fortune Teller (7) Merchant 55.5, 10. Dali Swirl (3) S. Saqlain 53, 11. Portofino Bay (9) Neeraj 52 and 12. Dilbar (11) P. Vinod 50.

1. PYRRHUS, 2. JUDY BLUE EYES, 3. PORTOFINO BAY

4. DOPAHAR TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.30: 1. Maysara (12) H. Gore 62, 2. Monarchy (10) Shahrukh 61.5, 3. Walshy (5) S.J. Sunil 61.5, 4. Red Merlot (3) M.S. Deora 61, 5. Attained (9) P. Trevor 60, 6. Fidato (7) Mustakim 60, 7. Into The Storm (1) S. Kamble 59, 8. Ultimo (8) R. Ajinkya 58, 9. Sim Sim (6) S. Saqlain 57.5, 10. My Princess (11) P. Vinod 56.5, 11. Northern Singer (2) Aniket 56.5 and 12. Mojo (4) Merchant 52.5.

1. MAYSARA, 2. ULTIMO, 3. FIDATO

5. GENERAL RAJENDRASINHJI MILLION (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o only, 3.00: 1. Hall Of Grace (4) P. Trevor 57, 2. Waikiki (3) N.S. Parmar 57, 3. Jendayi (2) P.S. Chouhan 54 and 4. Alexandros (1) Neeraj 52.5.

1. JENDAYI

6. BETBRICKS7 CUP (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.30: 1. Angelo (7) C. Umesh 56, 2. Axis (1) J. Chinoy 56, 3. Brahmos (6) S. Kamble 56, 4. Bubbly Boy (14) Neeraj 56, 5. Dragon Wings (9) M.S. Deora 56, 6. King’s Retreat (10) P. Trevor 56, 7. Littorio (3) Kirtish 56, 8. Operation Finale (5) R. Ajinkya 56, 9. Serrano (13) N.S. Parmar 56, 10. Sonic Boom (4) S.J. Sunil 56, 11. Ticanto (8) Aniket 56, 12. Zarafat (2) H.M. Akshay 56, 13. Emerald Queen (12) K. Nazil 54.5 and 14. Roll The Dice (11) Mustakim 54.5.

1. BUBBLY BOY, 2. SERRANO, 3. ANGELO

7. TEENA KATRAK MEMORIAL R.W.I.T.C. LTD TROPHY (Gr. 2) (2,000m) (Terms), 4-y-o and over, 4.00: 1. Northern Lights (4) P.S. Chouhan 59, 2. Mojito (3) N.S. Parmar 57, 3. Dangerous (1) Neeraj 53.5, 4. Rasputin (5) Mustakim 51 and 5. Wall Street (2) S. Saqlain 51.

1. NORTHERN LIGHTS, 2. MOJITO

8. ASSESSED PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 4 to 30, 4.30: 1. Maransh (10) T.S. Jodha 62, 2. Idealista (7) Neeraj 60.5, 3. Blaze Carson (8) R. Ajinkya 59.5, 4. Goldiva (12) P. Trevor 59, 5. The Flutist (6) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 6. Sky Hawk (3) Merchant 57.5, 7. Gimme (1) N.S. Parmar 56.5, 8. Lion King (2) N. Bhosale 56.5, 9. Come Back Please (11) Peter 53, 10. Lightning Blaze (5) Aniket 50, 11. Leo The Lion (9) Mustakim 49.5 and 12. Toofaan (4) K. Nazil 49.5.

1. LION KING, 2. IDEALISTIC, 3. GIMME

9. IRISH BOSS PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 4 to 30, 5.00: 1. Definitely (6) Shahrukh 61.5, 2. Flashing Famous (9) H. Gore 61.5, 3. Harriet (10) P. Shinde 61, 4. Tanhaiyaan (12) Merchant 61, 5. Intense Belief (8) Neeraj 60, 6. Prince Igor (5) Mustakim 60, 7. Charming Star (11) Aniket 57.5, 8. Renaissance Art (3) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 9. Sussing (1) Shelar 56, 10. Fairuza (4) Zeeshan 55.5, 11. C’est L’ Amour (7) J. Chinoy 54.5 and 12. Fantastic Flare (2) K. Nazil 53.

1. FLASHING FAMOUS, 2. HARRIET, 3. C’EST L’ AMOUR

Day’s Best: NORTHERN LIGHTS

Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble: (i) 3, 4 & 5; (ii) 6, 7 & 8; (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.