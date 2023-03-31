Northern Lights pleases

Northern Lights pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Mar. 31) morning.
Outer sand:
800m: Northern Lights (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Moved impressively.
1000m: Swift (Kirtish) 1-13, 600/45. Easy.
March 31, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - MUMBAI:
