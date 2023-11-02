HamberMenu
Northern Lights, Mojito and Serrano catch the eye

November 02, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - PUNE:

Northern Lights, Mojito and Serrano caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Angelo (C. Umesh) 40. Easy. Portofino Bay (P. Vinod) 38. Moved well.

800m: Exuma (Dhebe) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Gimme (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/38. Pushed. Mufaza (rb) 50, 600/36. Urged. Waikiki (Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. C’est L’Amour (S. Chinoy), Ticanto (Mustakim) 55, 600/42. Pair level. Arbitrage (Gore) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Roll The Dice (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/39. Pressed. King’s Retreat (C. Umesh) 56, 600/42. Easy. Judy Blue Eyes (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/37. Shaped well. Maransh (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Urged. Zuccaro (Chouhan), Sunburst (N. Bhosale) 55, 600/40. They moved together freely. Fashion Icon (P. Vinod) 51, 600/38. Pushed.

1000m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-2, 800/48, 600/37. Responded well. Serrano (Parmar), Pure (Dhebe) 1-4, 800/48, 600/336. Former strode out well and finished well clear. Star Romance (Shelar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Good work. The Godfather (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/43. Easy. Jendayi (Chouhan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Pressed in the last part. Rasputin (Hamir) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. 2/y/os Field Of Dreams (P. Vinod), Western Aristocrat/Nimfea (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was five lengths superior.

1200m: Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Idealista (Neeraj), Dexa (C.S. Jodha) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Irish Gold (Gore), Raffaello (V. Bunde) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. It’s My Time (V. Bunde) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Impressed.

1600m: Northern Lights (Chouhan) 1-47, 1400/1-32, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Excellent display.

