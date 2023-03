Northern Lights, Fast Rain and The Protector show out

March 28, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Mumbai:

Northern Lights, Fast Rain and The Protector showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Mar. 28) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Whatsinaname (app) 41. Easy.

800m: Lord Fenicia (Peter) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Mojo (N.K. Ashish) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj) 56, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Fast Rain (Parmar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Moved attractively. Kariena (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Justin (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Zukor (N.K. Ashish), Fortune Teller (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. The Protector (Nazil) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Magnetto (Nazil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Senorita D (Peter), Adamas (Yash Narredu) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Floyd (Neeraj), Uzi (rb) 1-39, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Former started five lengths behind and finished level.

Outer sand:

600m: Almas (Dashrath) 42. Easy.

800m: Market King (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Hero Of The East (rb) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Swift (P.S. Chouhan) 53, 600/38. Worked well. Generosity (P.S. Chouhan) 54, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: All Attractive (S. Ramesh) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively.

Gate practice — inner sand;

1000m: Souza (Kirtish), Capitolium (Neeraj) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former easily finished two lengths ahead.