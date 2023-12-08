Northern Lights and Rasputin please

December 08, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - Mumbai:

Northern Lights and Rasputin pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Connexion (S.J. Moulin), Earth (H. Gore) 39. Pair moved together freely. Mighty Wings (rb), Wanderlust (rb) 40. They were easy. 2/y/o Phoenix Tower/Royal Gesture (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Star Romance (V. Bunde) 55, 600/42. Moved fluently. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/os Pamchavan (Hamir), Perfect Light (Saba) 54, 600/40. Both were level.

1000m: Wild Hammer (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed. Synthesis (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Giant Star (S.J. Sunil) 1-11, 600/41. Easy.

1200m: Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/37. Moved attractively. King’s Love (Nazil) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Jendayi (P.S. Chouhan) 1-25, 600/41. Moved freely.

1400m: Rasputin (P.S. Chouhan) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well.

