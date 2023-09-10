HamberMenu
Northern Lights and Mojito impress

September 10, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - PUNE:

Northern Lights and Mojito impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Street Sense (V. Bunde) 41. Easy.

800m: Baby Bazooka (Shahrukh) 50, 600/37. Moved well. Littorio (Kirtish) 57, 600/43. Easy. New Dimension (V. Bunde) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Racing Romance (Chouhan) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Azrinaz (Neeraj) 56, 600/41. Easy. Stunning Visual (Shahrukh) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Swarovski (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Urged. Ocean Of God (Daman) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Sky Fall (P. Vinod) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Vincent Van Gogh (S. Kamble) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed. Juliette (Bhawani) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Easy. Capucine (Trevor), Bugatti (Kirtish) 1-9, 600/40. Former started and finished four lengths ahead. Scaramanga (Zeeshan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Hela (app) 1-9, 600/41. Pushed. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Sovereign Grey (rb) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked freely. Snowfall (Aniket) 1-22, 600/41. Good. Magileto (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Waikiki (Parmar) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Miss American Pie (Parmar), Pure (Dhebe) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was urged to end level. Exuma (Parmar), Moonshot (Dhebe) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. They were pushed and finished level. Uzi (Zeeshan), Transcend (T.S. Jodha) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Pressed.

1400m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Impressed. Tess (N. Bhosale) 1-39, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Worked freely. Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively.

Noted on Sept. 9. — inner sand:

800m: Silver Steps (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha), Pyrrhus (Neeraj) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Misty (Nazil) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

Mock race on race track: 1200m: Golden Warrior (J. Chinoy), Miss Allure (V. Bunde) and Wonderful (P. Vinod) 1-12, 600/36. Shd, 4L.

