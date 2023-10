Northern Lights and Mojito excel

October 29, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - PUNE:

Northern Lights and Mojito excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Judy Blue Eyes (Zeeshan) 50, 600/36. Moved attractively. Scaramanga (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Maintains form. Street Sense (app) 51, 600/38. Slightly urged. Lord Vader (app), The General (Bhawani) 51, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. Maysara (rb) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Khaleesi (rb), Mazal (rb) 51, 600/39. Former ended five lengths in front. Art Collector (rb) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Kings Love (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Walter (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Maransh (Zeeshan) 54, 600/38. Moved freely. Definitely (Shahrukh) 54, 600/41. Urged.

1000m: Serrano (Parmar) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Pushed. Alexandros (Kirtish) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved fluently. Buckley (R. Ajinkya) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Waikiki (Parmar), Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former was three lengths superior.

1200m: Ataash (Mosin) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Jendayi (P.S. Chouhan), King’s Retreat (N. Bhosale) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well.

1400m: Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan) 1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively.

1600m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

