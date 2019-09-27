Northern Alliance lives up to his favourite status

Neil Devaney-trained Northern Alliance (Suraj up) won the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club Mysore 2000 Guineas, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Sept. 27). The winner is owned by M/s. Clinton Miller, Sujay Chandrahas, Dean Stephens & Martin Alan Wheeler.

Suraj, who kept Northern Alliance handy and second-last till the final bend, manoeuvred his mount in the home stretch but the colt started drifting out very badly. However, Suraj brilliantly managed to ride out his steed well to win comfortably.

1. ESQUIRE PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: GREAT CELEBRATION (I. Chisty) 1, Karadeniz (Neeraj) 2, Admirable (S. Shareef) 3 and Countrys Crown (Vijay Kumar) 4. Shd, 1-1/2 and 7. 1m, 23.55s. ₹24 (w), 11, 14 and 14 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 50, FP: 115, Q: 63, Trinella: 201 and 67. Favourite: Great Celebration. Owner: Mr. Divya Chawcharia. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

2. SEA MIST PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: CAVAROZZI (C. Umesh) 1, Daughterofthesun (H.M. Akshay) 2, Silver Dew (Ashok Kumar) 3 and Bonito (Arshad) 4. 2-3/4, 4-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 35.17s. ₹59 (w), 18, 14 and 17 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 49, FP: 380, Q: 98, Trinella: 1,956 and 947. Favourite: Venus Bay. Owner: Vijaya Empire Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Rakesh.

3. MAYOR’S TROPHY (1,600m), rated 60 & above: POINT TO PROVE (Neeraj) 1, Mystic Flame (Irvan) 2, Striking Grey (Darshan) 3 and Grand Tenton (C. Umesh) 4. 4-1/4, Nk and Snk. 1m, 34.63s. ₹19 (w), 12, 13 and 14 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 45, FP: 45, Q: 28, Trinella: 110 and 69. Favourite: Point To Prove. Owners: Ms. Ameeta Mehra, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta, Mr. Surajit Banerjee, Sigma Scan Systems Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Bhaskar Banerjee and Mr. B.M. Verma. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

4. UDHAGAMANDALAM TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: CYCLONE (C. Umesh) 1, Valkyrie (Arshad) 2, Coorg Regiment (Srinath) 3 and Eddie The Eagle (T.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Myfairlady. 3-1/2, 1-3/4 and Nk. 1m, 09.62s. ₹56 (w), 17, 17 and 15 (p), SHP: 50, THP: 52, FP: 453, Q: 148, Trinella: 2,116 and 734. Favourite: Butterfly. Owner & trainer: Mr. Rakesh.

5. JAYACHAMARAJA WADIYAR GOLF CLUB MYSORE 2000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): NORTHERN ALLIANCE (Gusto-Allonia) Suraj 1, Malwa (Whatsthescript–One Punch) N.S. Parmar 2, Abira (Win Legend–Eastern Summit) Neeraj 3 and Star Cavalry (Corporate Jungle-Sparta) Darshan 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 34.81s. ₹23 (w), 10, 46 and 14 (p), SHP: 119, THP: 41, FP: 359, Q: 315, Trinella: 1,400 and 340. Favourite: Northern Alliance. Owners: M/s. Clinton Miller, Sujay Chandrahas, Dean Stephens & Martin Alan Wheeler. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

6. ESQUIRE PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: DECISIVE (Neeraj) 1, Musterion (Srinath) 2, Magic Stream (Zervan) 3 and Helenka (Md. Akram) 4. Not run: Shivalik Kiss. Lnk, 3 and 1/2. 1m, 23.75s. ₹45 (w), 16, 13 and 11 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 31, FP: 138, Q: 87, Trinella: 221 and 90, Exacta: 829 and 267. Favourite: Helenka. Owners: Dr. Arun Raghavan & Capt. P. Diwakaran. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

7. HOGENAKAL PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: IRELAND (Rajesh K) 1, Surprise Package (Ramandeep Bal) 2, At The Top (C. Umesh) 3 and Big Time Bay (Arshad) 4. 3-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 1.27s. ₹18 (w), 10, 38 and 12 (p), SHP: 88, THP: 45, FP: 200, Q: 312, Trinella: 708 and 285, Exacta: 1,485 and 636. Favourite: Ireland. Owner: Mr. Babu Krishna Kishore. Trainer: J. Sharavanan.

Jackpot: ₹26,575 (19 tkts.); Runner-up: 2,164 (100 tkts.); Treble (i): 2,316 (one tkt.); (ii): 541 (15 tkts.).