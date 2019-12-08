North Star, La Rondine and Bronx catch the eye

North Star, La Rondine and Bronx caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 39.5. Moved freely.

800m: Makhtoob (V. Jodha) 54, 600/41. Easy. Pokerface (Chouhan) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Lorraine (Chouhan) 51.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Grand Sinatra (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Tasman (Sandesh) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Iron Age (Trevor) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Good. Maxine (Trevor), Exotique (Kharadi) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Dance The Dream (Raghuveer) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/o Flameoftheforest (Yash), Gallant Star (Kamble) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40. Pair level. Walk The Talk (David Egan) 1-11, 600/41. Easy. Le Mans (Akshay), Running River (Roushan) 1-10, 600/42. Pair easy. Summer Air (Trevor), Midnight Moon (A. Gaikwad) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Castilian (Mahesh) 1-7, 600/40. Good. 2/y/os Soaring High (Sandesh), Streek (Mahesh) 1-9, 600/41. Pair level. Anatevka (rb) 1-5, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. 2/y/o Arcadia (Parmar), Parisian (Kharadi) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Bronx (Chouhan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Transform (Chouhan), Emotionless (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former was pushed and finished level.

1200m: Dazzling Star (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/o Hioctane (Parmar), Kennedy (Roche) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Flying Visit (Zervan), Fleur De Lys (Hamir) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved well and finished level. Akina Speed Star (Kharadi), Sasakwa (Roche) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Pair moved level freely. La Rondine (Neeraj) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Moved impressively. Copper Queen (Zervan), Madeleine (Kharadi) 1-26, 600/41. Pair level. Star Comrade (Bhawani) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 600/42. Moved freely. Grand Accord (Donoghue) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pushed. 2/y/o North Star (Parmar), Eagleinthesky (Roche) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Armaity (Parmar), La Tonarella (Trevor) 1-39, 600/42. Former was two lengths better. Wizard Of Stocks (Roche), Momentum (Parmar) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level. Sea The Dream (Neeraj), Notoriety (Roche) 1-39, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40.5. Pair moved level freely. Dumas (Kadam), Gods Plan (Akshay) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They were well in hand and finished level.