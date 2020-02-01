North Star and Dumas catch the eye

North Star and Dumas caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb.1).

Inner sand.

800m: Marlboro Man (T.S.Jodha), Suerte (rb) 56, 600/41.5. Former was urged and finished five lengths ahead. Crystal Noir (Zeeshan), Fifty Grand (app) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Dreams (Neeraj) 1400/600m 54. Easy. La Di Da (Nicky Mackay), Pepper (rb) 53.5, 600/440. Former ended four lengths in front. Sasakwa (Roche) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Auschwitz (app) 55, 600/42. Easy. Cipher (Merchant) 52.5, 600/39.5. Urged. Arcadia (C.D.Hayes), Irina (Parmar) 56, 600/41. Pair easy. Bold Legend (David Egan), Theodora (Kharadi) 53, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1000m: La Magnifique (David Egan) 1-12, 600/42.5. Easy. Dumas (Mahesh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Intense Approach (C.S.Jodha), Multibagger (Nicky Mackay) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Raechelles Pride (Sandesh) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Newcastle (Kadam), Le Mans (Mahesh) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Virasat (Akshay), Splashing (Sandesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Whoopsidaisy (P.Naidu) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. Slightly urged. Rambuctious (Parmar), Alluring Silver (C.D.Hayes) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40.5. They were easy. Minx (Kaviraj), King Cyrus (Kharadi) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41.5. Pair level.

1200m: Night Hunt (Mahesh), Fassbinder (Kadam) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 600/40. They moved level freely. North Star (C.D.Hayes), Parisan (Parmar) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former was superior.

1400m: Ithaca (David Egan) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely. King Solomon (David Egan), Smasher (Kharadi) 1-40, 1200/1-25, 600/42. Former better.

Outer sand.

600m: Anatevka (rb) 39. Easy.

800m: Chinzombo (rb), Smuggler’s Choice (rb0 54, 600/40. They finished level freely.

Noted on January 31.

Inner sand.

800m: Fire Flame (Aniket) 53.5, 600/41. Urged. Queenship (Peter), Saltbae (Srinath) 53.5, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Scotland (Pereira), Glacier Express (Hamir) 1-11, 600/41.5. Pair easy.

1200m: Ex’s And Oh’s (Sandesh), Free Gold (Pereira) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.