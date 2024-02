February 23, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - MUMBAI:

The following are the nominations for the Invitation Cup weekend races to be held in Kolkata on Saturday (Mar. 2) and Sunday (Mar. 3).

INDIAN TURF INVITATION CUP (Gr. 1):RCTC: Long Lease, Ramiel & A Star Is Born; Reserve: Third Avenue. RWITC: Juliette, Enabler & Jendayi; Reserve: Supernatural & Christofle. MRC: Touch Of Grey, Kalamitsi & La Reina; Reserve: Something Royal & Champions Way. BTC: Jamari, Prana & La Reina. HRC: Synthesis, Champions Way & Dyf; Reserve: Livermore, Monteverdi & Fire Power. MYRC: A Star Is Born, Shamrock & Touch Of Grey.

SPRINTERS’ CUP: RCTC: Time And Tide, Cool Rider & Etosha; Reserve: Golden Oaks, Snowfall, Savvy Chic & Gazino. RWITC: Magileto, Democracy & Joaquin. MRC: Ascoval, Siege Courageous & Star Glory. BTC: Isn’t She Beautiful. HRC: Star Glory, Ashwa Morocco & O Hansini. MYRC: Polished Girl, Priceless Gold & Star Glory.

STAYERS’ CUP: RCTC: Third Avenue, Trevalius & Long Lease; Reserve: Ramiel. RWITC: Enabler, Dyf & Chamonix. Reserve: Supernatural & Euphoric. MRC: Kalamitsi, La Reina & Lionel; Reserve: Touch Of Grey, Champions Way & Ruling Dynasty. BTC: La Reina, Pissarro & A Star Is Born; Reserve: Synthesis, Stellar Gold & Champions Way. HRC: Truth, Champions Way & Synthesis; Reserve: Dyf. MYRC: Shamrock, Touch Of Grey & Saigon.

SUPER MILE: RCTC: A Star Is Born, Destroyer & Long Lease; Reserve: Third Avenue. RWITC: Mojito, Count Of Savoy & Ahead Of My Time; Reserve: Chopin, Golden Neil & Miss American Pie. MRC: Knotty Charmer, Shamrock & Philosophy; Reserve: Priceless Gold, Touch Of Grey, Champions Way & Yukan. BTC: Knotty Charmer, Synthesis & A Star Is Born; Reserve: De Villers, Priceless Gold & Yukan. HRC: Livermore, Champions Way & Priceless Gold; Reserve: Synthesis & Fire Power. MYRC: Touch Of Grey, Evaldo & D Gold Star; Reserve: Shamrock, Shubankar, Iron Clad, A Star Is Born & Priceless Gold.

Note: RCTC: Royal Calcutta Turf Club. RWITC: Royal Western India Turf Club. MRC: Madras Race Club. BTC: Bangalore Turf Club. HRC: Hyderabad Race Club. MYRC: Mysore Race Club.

