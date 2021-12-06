Nominations for Invitational races
Following are the nominations for the Invitational races to be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021.
The ZAVARAY S. POONAWALLA INDIAN TURF INVITATION CUP (Gr.1).
RCTC: Black Pearl, Apsara Star and Psychic Force.
Reserve: Violin and Trafalgar.
RWITC: Parisian, Alluring Silver and Taimur.
Reserve: North Star, Arcadia, Magistero, Successor and Theon.
HRC: Juliette, Towering Presence and Roaring Tiger.
Reserve: Parisian, Alluring Silver, Lake Tahoe and Luminous.
BTC: Lagarde, Sovereign Legend and Forest Flame.
Reserve: Sporting Memories, Salazaar and Born Queen.
MRC: Born Queen, Apsara Star and Sporting Memories.
THE SPARTAN POKER SPRINTERS' CUP (Gr. 1).
RCTC: Prince Satsuma and Awesome One.
RWITC : Iron Age, St. Andrews and Augustus Caesar.
Reserve: Enigma.
HRC: Corfe Castle, Ashwa Bravo and Smashing Blue.
Reserve: N R I Valley.
BTC: Multifaceted, Golden Oaks and Abira.
MRC: Cavallo Veloce.
THE MAJ. P.K. MEHRA MEMORIAL SUPER MILE CUP (Gr. 1).
RCTC: Trafalgar, Black Pearl and Violin.
RWITC: Rambunctious, Grand Accord and Alluring Silver.
Reserve: Sultan Suleiman, Victorious Sermon, Forest Flame, North Star, Truly Epic, Taimur and Successor.
HRC: Tigrio, Bellator and Mirana.
Reserve: Saffron Art, Night Secret and Ashwa Bravo.
BTC: Cosmic Ray, Northern Alliance and Born Queen.
MRC: Trafalgar, Born Queen and Apsara Star.
MYSORE: Make My Way.
THE DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY STAYERS' CUP (Gr.1).
RCTC: Black Pearl, My Opinion and Psychic Force.
RWITC: Parisian, Caprisca and Truly Epic.
Reserve: Magistero, Theon and Bold Legend.
HRC: Juliette, Bisate and Point To Prove.
Reserve: Parisian and Salazaar.
BTC: Sporting Memories, Salazaar and Point To Prove.
MRC: Apsara Star and Sporting Memories.