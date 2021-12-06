Races

Nominations for Invitational races

Following are the nominations for the Invitational races to be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

The ZAVARAY S. POONAWALLA INDIAN TURF INVITATION CUP (Gr.1).

RCTC: Black Pearl, Apsara Star and Psychic Force.

Reserve: Violin and Trafalgar.

RWITC: Parisian, Alluring Silver and Taimur.

Reserve: North Star, Arcadia, Magistero, Successor and Theon.

HRC: Juliette, Towering Presence and Roaring Tiger.

Reserve: Parisian, Alluring Silver, Lake Tahoe and Luminous.

BTC: Lagarde, Sovereign Legend and Forest Flame.

Reserve: Sporting Memories, Salazaar and Born Queen.

MRC: Born Queen, Apsara Star and Sporting Memories.

THE SPARTAN POKER SPRINTERS' CUP (Gr. 1).

RCTC: Prince Satsuma and Awesome One.

RWITC : Iron Age, St. Andrews and Augustus Caesar.

Reserve: Enigma.

HRC: Corfe Castle, Ashwa Bravo and Smashing Blue.

Reserve: N R I Valley.

BTC: Multifaceted, Golden Oaks and Abira.

MRC: Cavallo Veloce.

THE MAJ. P.K. MEHRA MEMORIAL SUPER MILE CUP (Gr. 1).

RCTC: Trafalgar, Black Pearl and Violin.

RWITC: Rambunctious, Grand Accord and Alluring Silver.

Reserve: Sultan Suleiman, Victorious Sermon, Forest Flame, North Star, Truly Epic, Taimur and Successor.

HRC: Tigrio, Bellator and Mirana.

Reserve: Saffron Art, Night Secret and Ashwa Bravo.

BTC: Cosmic Ray, Northern Alliance and Born Queen.

MRC: Trafalgar, Born Queen and Apsara Star.

MYSORE: Make My Way.

THE DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY STAYERS' CUP (Gr.1).

RCTC: Black Pearl, My Opinion and Psychic Force.

RWITC: Parisian, Caprisca and Truly Epic.

Reserve: Magistero, Theon and Bold Legend.

HRC: Juliette, Bisate and Point To Prove.

Reserve: Parisian and Salazaar.

BTC: Sporting Memories, Salazaar and Point To Prove.

MRC: Apsara Star and Sporting Memories.


