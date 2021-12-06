Nominations for Invitational races

Following are the nominations for the Invitational races to be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

The ZAVARAY S. POONAWALLA INDIAN TURF INVITATION CUP (Gr.1).

RCTC: Black Pearl, Apsara Star and Psychic Force.

Reserve: Violin and Trafalgar.

RWITC: Parisian, Alluring Silver and Taimur.

Reserve: North Star, Arcadia, Magistero, Successor and Theon.

HRC: Juliette, Towering Presence and Roaring Tiger.

Reserve: Parisian, Alluring Silver, Lake Tahoe and Luminous.

BTC: Lagarde, Sovereign Legend and Forest Flame.

Reserve: Sporting Memories, Salazaar and Born Queen.

MRC: Born Queen, Apsara Star and Sporting Memories.

THE SPARTAN POKER SPRINTERS' CUP (Gr. 1).

RCTC: Prince Satsuma and Awesome One.

RWITC : Iron Age, St. Andrews and Augustus Caesar.

Reserve: Enigma.

HRC: Corfe Castle, Ashwa Bravo and Smashing Blue.

Reserve: N R I Valley.

BTC: Multifaceted, Golden Oaks and Abira.

MRC: Cavallo Veloce.

THE MAJ. P.K. MEHRA MEMORIAL SUPER MILE CUP (Gr. 1).

RCTC: Trafalgar, Black Pearl and Violin.

RWITC: Rambunctious, Grand Accord and Alluring Silver.

Reserve: Sultan Suleiman, Victorious Sermon, Forest Flame, North Star, Truly Epic, Taimur and Successor.

HRC: Tigrio, Bellator and Mirana.

Reserve: Saffron Art, Night Secret and Ashwa Bravo.

BTC: Cosmic Ray, Northern Alliance and Born Queen.

MRC: Trafalgar, Born Queen and Apsara Star.

MYSORE: Make My Way.

THE DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY STAYERS' CUP (Gr.1).

RCTC: Black Pearl, My Opinion and Psychic Force.

RWITC: Parisian, Caprisca and Truly Epic.

Reserve: Magistero, Theon and Bold Legend.

HRC: Juliette, Bisate and Point To Prove.

Reserve: Parisian and Salazaar.

BTC: Sporting Memories, Salazaar and Point To Prove.

MRC: Apsara Star and Sporting Memories.