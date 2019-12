No stopping Smashing Blue in feature

Smashing Blue (Akshay Kumar up) won the Tamil Nadu Race Horse Owners Association Juvenile Million, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Dec. 6). The winner is owned by Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Dr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy and trained by R.H. Sequeira. Jockey Akshay Kumar scored a treble on the day.

1. GUEST CONNECTION PLATE (1,800m), Rated 40 to 65: ROYAL CHIEFTAN (Akshay Kumar) 1, Pacific Dunes (S. Zervan) 2, Booms Lang (Umesh) 3 and Cotton Hall (Farhan) 4. 2-3/4, shd and 1. 1m, 52.61s. ₹11 (w), 8 and 11 (p), SHP: 12, FP: 17, Q: 9, Tla: 24. Favourite: Royal Chieftan. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

2. SOUTHERN REGENT PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45: COMANCHE BRAVE (Nakhat Singh) 1, Silver Sea (Yash) 2, Big Treasure (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Sifan (Umesh) 4. 3-1/4, 3 and 2-1/2. 1m, 53.48s. ₹24 (w), 7, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 29, FP: 76, Q; 45, Tla: 136. Favourite: Big Treasure. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chattiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

3. ENAKSI PLATE (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: BLUE BLISS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Wonderful Era (Nakhat Singh) 2, Henrietta (S. Zervan) 3 and Badan Badan (A.M. Alam) 4. 4-3/4, hd and 2-1/4. 1m, 0.18s. ₹9 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 26, FP: 30, Q: 25, Tla: 55. Favourite: Blue Bliss. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. TAMIL NADU RACE HORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION JUVENILE MILLION (1,200m), 2-y-o only (Terms): SMASHING BLUE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Imperial Empress (Nakhat Singh) 2, Vachan (Umesh) 3 and Pacific (S. Zervan) 4. 3-3/4, 1-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 11.88s. ₹8 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 10, FP: 17, Q: 6, Tla: 160. Favourite: Smashing Blue. Owners; Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Dr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. BESANT NAGAR PLATE (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: OLYMPICDUEL (S. Zervan) 1, Oxygen (Azfar Syeed) 2, Song Of Glory (Umesh) 3 and Steve Mcqueen (B. Nikhil) 4. Not run: Queen Of Venice. 1/2, 1-1/4 and snk. 1m, 0.31s. ₹7 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 53, FP: 269, Q: 95, Tla: 250. Favourite: Olympicduel. Owners: Mr. S.T. Shivaprasad & Mr. C.R. Balakumar. Trainer: Mandanna.

6. ENAKSI PLATE (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: STAR GUITAR (Umesh) 1, Silverman (A.M. Alam) 2, Onyx (Yash) 3 and Lord Of Kings (Nakhat Singh) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/4 and shd. 1m, 0.30s. ₹5 (w), 20, 10, and 6 (p), SHP: 90, FP: 48, Q: 26, Tla: 191. Favourite: Star Guitar. Owner: Mr. C.R. Balakumar. Trainer: Fazal-Ul- Rehman.

7. ENAKSI PLATE (Div. III), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: EL POLITICO (S. Zervan) 1, Star Waves (Akshay Kumar) 2, Striking Distance (Zulquar) 3 and Glorious Nissy (Umesh) 4. 5-1/4, lnk and 3/4. 59.92s. ₹14 (w), 5, 6 and 5 (p), SHP: 15, FP: 52, Q: 22, Tla: 599. Favourite: Glorious Nissy. Owner: Mr. S.A. Shehzad Abbas. Trainer: Raza Shehzad.

Jkt: ₹986 (47 tkts.), Runner-up: 58 (340 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 200 (51 tkts.), Tr (i): 78 (203 tkts.) (ii): 119 (138 tkts.).