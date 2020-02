Nisus wins Bangalore Juvenile Million

Mr. Vishal Kamal Doctor’s Nisus (Sandesh up), won the Bangalore Juvenile Million, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Feb 14). The winner is trained by Prasanna Kumar.

The results

1. SOMANATHAPURA PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 20: TURF PROSPECTOR (Naveen Kumar) 1, Bazinga (Chetan G) 2, Noble Splendor (S. Qureshi) 3 and Fierce Fighter (Shreyas) 4. 3/4, 6-3/4 and Lnk. 1m 40.78s. ₹ 32 (w), 12, 17 and 23 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 50, FP: 105, Q: 52, Trinella: 346 and 137, Exacta: 3,441 and 1,533. Favourite: Bazinga. Owner: Mr. A. Wajid. Trainer: Mahmood Khan.

2. CLASSIC STORY PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: ZEHNASEEB (T.S. Jodha) 1, Annalease (Saddam H) 2, Perfect King (Arshad) 3 and Premier Premises (R. Marshall) 4. Not run: Bold Runner. 3, Shd and 1-1/2. 1m 08.03s. ₹ 23 (w), 11, 59 and 18 (p), SHP: 166, THP: 44, FP: 605, Q: 619, Trinella: 2,286 and 630, Exacta: 8,813 and 3,022. Favourite: Zehnaseeb. Owner: Mr. Gautam Makhija. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

3. DASHMESH STUD PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: BIG BOON (B. Dharshan) 1, Darahasini (Chetan G) 2, Singhsaab (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Simone (S. John) 4. Nose, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m 13.78s. ₹ 84 (w), 24, 45 and 30 (p), SHP: 136, THP: 55, FP: 3,440, Q: 1,861, Trinella: 32,924 and 14,110, Exacta: 1,36,601 (carried over). Favourite: Aceros. Owner: Mr. Gnanadeva Rao. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

4. GODOLPHIN BARB TROPHY (1,400m), rated 45 to 65: POSEIDON (Darshan) 1, Ice Floe (David Allan) 2, Whizzo (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Piper Regina (Irvan) 4. 1, 1 and Nk. 1m 25.68s. ₹ 38 (w), 15, 12 and 31 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 56, FP: 172, Q: 42, Trinella: 776 and 537, Exacta: 5,103 and 2,187. Favourite: Ice Floe. Owners: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda, Mr. N. Prem Kumar, Mrs. Divyajyothi C.M and Mrs. Shruthiba L. Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

5. BANGALORE JUVENILE MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): NISUS (Sandesh) 1, Mountain Lion (Trevor) 2, Cavallini (Suraj) 3 and Sporting Memories (David Allan) 4. 3/4, 3-1/2 and 5. 1m 24.96s. ₹ 15 (w), 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 19, THP: 25, FP: 22, Q: 19, Trinella: 41 and 32, Exacta: 45 and 27. Favourite: Nisus. Owners: Mr. Vishal Kamal Doctor. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. DASHMESH STUD PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: LUCKY ISABELLA (Chetan G) 1, Harmonia (Arvind Kumar) 2, Emidio (Naveen Kumar) 3 and Secretsuperstar (M. Naveen) 4. 2-1/4, 1 and 1. 1m 13.72s. ₹ 43 (w), 17, 40 and 62 (p), SHP: 141, THP: 116, FP: 1,451, Q: 923, Trinella: 18,778 and 8,048, Exacta: 1,02,967 and 22,064. Favourite: Secretsuperstar. Owners: Mr. Neil Darashah & Mrs. Anneka Darashah. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

7. CLASSIC STORY PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: GIN DAISY (S. John) 1, Chula Vista (Ankit Yadav) 2, Princess Pride (Arvind Kumar) 3 and Perfectgoldenera (Irvan) 4. Not run: Revan Star and Tyto Alba. 1-1/2, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 08.32s. ₹ 17 (w), 12, 19 and 27 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 57, FP: 87, Q: 54, Trinella: 420 and 287, Exacta: 760 and 271. Favourite: Gin Daisy. Owner: Mr. Ajith Vittal Shetty. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

Jackpot: ₹ 10,887 (39 tkts); Runner up: 2,116 (86 tkts); Treble (i): 11,585 (one tkts); (ii): 109 (284 tkts).