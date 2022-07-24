Races

Nikolina, Ravishing Form, Truly Epic and Sea Of Cortez shine

Nikolina, Ravishing Form, Truly Epic and Sea Of Cortez shone when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (July 24).

Inner sand:

1200m: Watchmystars (Anjar) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Pleased.

1400m: Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Wonderful (Shinde) 44. Moved well. A Star Is Born (Suraj) 45. Moved freely.

1200m: Nikolina (Akshay K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Mount View (Likith) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased. Dedicated Boy (Darshan) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Russian Romance (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Worked well. Star Admiral (G. Vivek) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1400m: Truly Epic (Hindu S) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. In fine trim. Sea Of Cortez (Likith) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Sea Lion (Likith), Rhapsody In Green (Chetan G) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Former impressed while the latter joined at 1,000m and finished five lengths behind. Ashwa Magadheera (Gnaneshwar), King Pompous (Saddam H) 1-44., 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

1600m: Ravishing Form (Trevor) 1-58, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A fine display.

