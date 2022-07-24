Nikolina, Ravishing Form, Truly Epic and Sea Of Cortez shine

Inner sand:

1200m: Watchmystars (Anjar) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Pleased.

1400m: Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Wonderful (Shinde) 44. Moved well. A Star Is Born (Suraj) 45. Moved freely.

1200m: Nikolina (Akshay K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. Mount View (Likith) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased. Dedicated Boy (Darshan) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Russian Romance (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Worked well. Star Admiral (G. Vivek) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1400m: Truly Epic (Hindu S) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. In fine trim. Sea Of Cortez (Likith) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Sea Lion (Likith), Rhapsody In Green (Chetan G) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Former impressed while the latter joined at 1,000m and finished five lengths behind. Ashwa Magadheera (Gnaneshwar), King Pompous (Saddam H) 1-44., 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

1600m: Ravishing Form (Trevor) 1-58, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A fine display.