Nightmare claims Raja Mahboob Karan Memorial Cup

Trainer G. Sandeep’s 7-y-o mare Nightmare, ridden by Akshay Kumar, won in a nail-biting finish from Brooklyn Beauty, the Raja Mahboob Karan Memorial Cup, the feature event of Monday’s (Oct. 21) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Subodh Kumar Ananthula & Mr. G.V. Reddy.

1. SIRCILLA PLATE (2,000m): CARAXES (Afroz Khan) 1, Das (Naresh) 2, Federer (P. Ajeeth K) 3 and China Town (Vivek) 4. 2-3/4, 3/4 and 1. 2m, 10.32s. ₹40 (w), 11, 29 and 12 (p). SHP: 65, THP: 41, SHW: 21 and 37, FP: 500, Q: 141, Tanala: 3,131. Favourite: China Town. Owner: Mr. S.A. Shehzad Abbas. Trainer: Raza Shehzad.

2. PLAY.HYDRACES.COM CUP (Div. II) (1,200m): EXCLUSIVE BLACK (Md. Ismail) 1, Mr. Perfect (Mohit) 2, Doe A Deer (Shivansh) 3 and Talking Stick (Ajay K) 4. 4-1/2, 4-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.30s. ₹13 (w), 11, 15 and 34 (p). SHP: 46, THP: 161, SHW: 11 and 44, FP: 112, Q: 89, Tanala: 2,012. Favourite: Exclusive Black. Owner: Mr. G. Narasa Reddy. Trainer: Robin Reddy Kondakalla.

3. NIJINSKY PLATE (1,400m): GIFTED GIRL (B.R. Kumar) 1, Anemoi (Santosh Raj) 2, Pinatubo (Abhay Singh) 3 and Splendour On Grass (Naresh) 4. Not run: Nonpariel, Blazing Saddle and D Extreme. 8-1/4, 3/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 29.30s. ₹22 (w), 10, 10 and 25 (p). SHP: 28, THP: 61, SHW: 10 and 10, FP: 42, Q: 23, Tanala: 150. Favourite: Anemoi. Owner: Mr. Rajendran rep. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP. Trainer: A. Imran Khan.

4. PLAY.HYDRACES.COM CUP (Div. I) (1,200m): ARION ONE (Akshay Kumar) 1, High Heels (B.R. Kumar) 2, Dali’s Destiny (Deepak Singh) 3 and Darling’s Boy (Shivansh) 4. 1-1/4, 2 and 2. 1m, 14.04s. ₹12 (w), 12, 10 and 19 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 40, SHW: 13 and 28, FP: 33, Q: 46, Tanala: 247. Favourite: Arion One. Owners: M/s. Ashok Kumar Gupta, Rafaat Hussain, Rama Seshu Eyunni, Balam Mohla & Vishal Gupta. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. LAND OF GLORY PLATE (1,200m): BORN BRAVE (Kuldeep Singh Sr.) 1, Assured Success (Ajay K) 2, Rival (Naresh) 3 and Pontefract (Shivansh) 4. Not run: Coming Home. 1-1/4, 1/2 and Neck. 1m, 13.93s. ₹16 (w), 13, 12 and 24 (p). SHP: 46, THP: 121, SHW: 10 and 29, FP: 68, Q: 44, Tanala: 638. Favourite: Born Brave. Owners: Mr. Donald Anthony Netto & Mr. Rajendra rep. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. RAJA MAHBOOB KARAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m): NIGHTMARE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Brooklyn Beauty (Ajay K) 2, City Of Blessing (Kuldeep Sr.) 3 and Carnival Lady (Shivansh) 4. Not run: Only My Way. Neck, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 41.20s. ₹40 (w), 10, 16 and 32 (p). SHP: 58, THP: 110, SHW: 40 and 19, FP: 180, Q: 127, Tanala: 1,656. Favourite: Brooklyn Beauty. Owners: Mr. Subodh Kumar Ananthula & Mr. G.V. Reddy. Trainer: G. Sandeep.

7. HALLMARK PLATE (1,200m): REINING QUEEN (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Glimmer Of Hope (Shivansh) 2, Battle On (Ajay K) 3 and Taaliyah (Deepak Singh) 4. Not run: Silver Arrow. 1/2, Neck and 3. 1m, 16.44s. ₹94 (w), 23, 12 and 11 (p). SHP: 43, THP: 51, SHW: 19 and 42, FP: 802, Q: 186, Tanala: 1,536. Favourite: Glimmer Of Hope. Owners: M/s. Sunil Kumar Sethi, Syed Nawaz Hussain, Lakshmana Chowdary Yalamanchili & E. Anoop Kumar Reddy. Trainer: Ananta Vatsalya.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹12,920 (35 tkts.) & 30%: 268 (723 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2,373 (19 tkts.), (ii) 1,881 (46 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 308 (92 tkts.), (ii) 1,265 (35 tkts.).