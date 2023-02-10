Night Hunt wins the Running Flame Handicap

February 10, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Night Hunt (Inayat up) won the Running Flame Handicap (1,200m), the main event of the races held here on Friday (Feb. 10). The winner is owned by Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services and trained by R. Ramanathan.

1. KHARDUNGLA HANDICAP: REGAL KID (S. Kamble) 1, Little Wonder (S.A. Amit) 2, Kikata (C. Brisson) 3 and Price Striker (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. 1-1/4, 4-1/2 and 2. 1m, 7.98s. ₹73 (w), 20, 14 and 12 (p), SHP: 37, FP: 171, Q: 75, Tla: 1,361. Owner: Mr. H. Thambuswamy. Trainer: P. Krishna.

2. CBTF ON-LINE MARINA BEACH TROPHY: FULL OF SURPRISE (Yash Narredu) 1, Haran (Inayat) 2, Antigua (A. Ayaz Khan) 3 and Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 4. 2-1/2, 4-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 13.72s. ₹17 (w), 10, 17 and 41 (p), SHP: 68, FP: 107, Q: 72, Tla: 446. Owner: Mr. Tatineni Prasad Rao. Trainer: Vishesh.

3. SADLERS WELLS HANDICAP: EMPRESS ETERNAL (Farid Ansari) 1, Herring (M.S. Deora) 2, Laudree (Dashrath Singh) 3 and King Roger (A. Ayaz Khan) 4. 4-1/2, shd and 3/4. 1m, 26.83s. ₹60 (w), 20, 18 and 13 (p), SHP: 39, FP: 83, Q: 200, Tla: 1,717. Owner: Mr. Ramanathan A.L. Trainer: N. Rupa.

4. TEMERITY HANDICAP: SUPREME DANCE (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Rubirosa (Farid Ansari) 2, Durango (S.A. Amit) 3 and Ibrahimovic (M.S. Deora) 4. Not run: Sweet Fragrance. 2-1/4, 5-3/4 and shd. 1m, 38.42s. ₹18 (w), 11, 11 and 17 (p), SHP: 31, FP: 29, Q: 15, Tla: 383. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. RUNNING FLAME HANDICAP: NIGHT HUNT (Inayat) 1, Kay Star (C. Brisson) 2, Spectacle (B. Dharshan) 3 and Wind Symbol (Yash Narredu) 4. 2-3/4, 1/2 and nose. 1m, 11.99s. ₹184 (w), 21, 17 and 16 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 367, Q: 168, Tla: 1,571. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

6. HOTSTEPPER HANDICAP: FABULOUS SHOW (S.A. Amit) 1, Shadow Of Love (B. Dharshan) 2, Icy River (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Stern Maiden (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Nk, 2-1/2 and shd. 1m, 1.46s. ₹55 (w), 14, 42 and 130 (p), SHP: 116, FP: 615, Q: 724, Tla: 11,657.

Jackpot: ₹4,800 (6 tkts.), Runner-up: 536 (23 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 1,188 (6 tkts.), Tr (i): 1,417 (9 tkts.), (ii): 1,083 (16 tkts).