Night Hunt wins feature

CHENNAI:

27 August 2021 18:23 IST

Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthia & M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd.’s Night Hunt (Shahar Babu up) won the Besame Mucho Handicap (Div. I), the main event of the races held here on Friday (Aug. 27). R. Ramanathan trains the winner.

1. FLAMING ARROW PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): ANDROMEDA SKY (Nakhat Singh) 1, Amarone (Surya Prakash) 2, Soul Mate (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Regal Kid (Azfar Syeed) 4. 4-3/4, 1-1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m, 13.08s. Owner: Mr. A.L. Ramanathan. Trainer: R. Foley.

2. GOLD BAG HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (no whip): TUDOR (Akshay Kumar) 1, Rippling Waters (Farid Ansari) 2, Incredible Star (P. Vikram) 3 and Magical Wish (Surya Prakash) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and lnk. 1m, 13.93s. Owners: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing & M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: B. Suresh.

3. BELIEVER HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: INKONITO (P. Vikram) 1, Majestic Wind (Yash Narredu) 2, Attica (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Moresco (Indrajeet Kumar) 4. Not run: Pink Pearl. 3-3/4, 3-1/4 and lnk. 1m, 42.44s. Owners: M/s. United Investments, Mr. Pradeep Bajoria & M/s. Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

4. BESAME MUCHO HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: STAR TWIST (C. Umesh) 1, Pretty Gal (Shahar Babu) 2, Octavian (R. Rupesh) 3 and Catelyn (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 4, 2 and 1/2. 1m, 26.42s. Owner: Mr. Kishore Futnani. Trainer: D.K. Futnani.

5. BESAME MUCHO HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: NIGHT HUNT (Shahar Babu) 1, Lordship (Akshay Kumar) 2, Breaking Bounds (Ajeet Kumar) 3 and Chief Of Command (Nakhat Singh) 4. 3-1/4, 2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 26.47s. Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah & M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

6. SOVEREIGN RULE HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 20 to 45 (no whip): RWANDA (A. Imran Khan) 1, Oberon (H.M. Akshay) 2, Protea (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Demesthenes (M. Bhaskar) 4. Lnk, 2-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 1.12s. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: B. Suresh.