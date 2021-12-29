Night Hunt, Gods Plan, Terminator and Ayur Shakti please

CHENNAI:

29 December 2021

Night Hunt, Gods Plan, Terminator and Ayur Shakti pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 29).

Outer sand

600m: First Empress (Shyam Kumar) 46.5. Easy. Proposed (rb), Cynosure (Shahar Babu) 42. They are in good shape.

800m: Roman Senator (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: Leuba (P. Sai Kumar), Santamarina Star (M. Bhaskar) 1-33, 1,000/1-13, 800/57.5, 600/43. Former moved well and finished three lengths ahead.

Inner sand

600m: Innisbrook (P. Vikram) 45. Platini (Shahar Babu) 42.5. Fit. Demesthenes (rb) 42.5. Handy. Kasi Masi (Stephen Raj) 46.5. Easy. Roka (C. Umesh) 41. In good condition. Lady Blazer (rb) 47.5.

800m: Mezcal (P. Vikram) 1-1, 600/47. Easy. Sir Baffert (rb) 1-2, 600/48. Easy. Selena G (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Demerara (R. Manish) 57, 600/42.5. Urged. Hallucinate (Farid Ansari) 58.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Terminator (S. Kamble), Corus (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/41. Former showed out. Versatile (S. Kamble), a 2-y-o (Planetaire - Eltihaab) (Farhan Alam) 1-2.5, 600/46. They were easy. Fiery Red (Santosh G), William Wallace (N. Jodha) 57, 600/42.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Decaprio (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Ayur Shakti (rb) 56, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. My Call (-) 58, 600/43. Shaped well. Cape Wickham (rb), Loch Lomond (P. Vikram), Anatolia (C. Umesh) 1-2, 600/47. They moved freely.

1000m: Gods Plan (M. Bhaskar) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Despacito (P. Vikram) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/42. Ridden out. Empress Royal (Shyam Kumar), a 2-y-o (Net Whizz - Faustina) (Farid Ansari) 1-18.5, 800/59, 600/42. They moved together. Thomas Hardy (Shahar Babu), Solinari (P. Sai Kumar) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43. They impressed. Star Elegant (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46. Easy. Dangerous (Santosh G), Santa Clara (N. Jodha) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/42. They worked well. Queen Of Gibraltar (rb) 1-16.5. Right Move (rb) 1-15, 800/57.5, 600/42. Unextended. Glorious Vision (Manikandan), Star Of Texas (rb) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/45.5. Sweet Fragrance (Sai Vamsi), Cape Cod (Koshi Kumar) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Former moved better and finished two lengths in front. Mon General (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-16, 800/58.5, 600/43. Well in hand. Royal Eminence (Farid Ansari) 1-13, 800/55, 600/39.5. In fine Trim. Night Hunt (M. Bhaskar) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/39. An excellent display. Gift Of Perfection (Shyam Kumar), Bella Amour (Rajendra Singh) 1-18.5, 800/1-0, 600/42.5. They moved together. Electric (R. Manish) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/42.5. In good condition.