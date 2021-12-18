Night Hunt, Django, Judy Blue Eyes and Magical Wish shine

Night Hunt, Django, Judy Blue Eyes and Magical Wish shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 18).

600m: Magnetism (rb), Reign Of Terror (Kuldeep Singh) 46.5. Former finished half a length in front. Cineraria (ex: Song Of Glory) (rb) 44. Chief Commander (Inayat), Sea Script (Nikhil Naidu) 45. Marshall (M. Bhaskar) 43.5.

800m: A 2-y-o (Hymn - Sublimely Single) (Ashhad Asbar), Bring It On (Manikandan) 58.5, 600/45. They finished together. Arc De Triomphe (N. Jodha) 59.5, 600/44.5. Easy.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Sedgefield - Sinai) (rb), Wisaka (manikandan) 1-13.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. They shaped well.

Inner sand

600m: Nagada (Shahar Babu) 48. Easy. Dazzling Princess (rb) 48. Sparkleberry (R. Manish) 46.5. Easy. Sonic Dash (rb) 45.5. Rule Of Emperors (Shyam Kumar) 45.5. Easy. Decisive (rb) 46.5. Paris O’Connor (Koshi Kumar), Queen Of Venice (Inayat) 42.5. Off Shore Breeze (Md. Farhan Alam) 47.

800m: Wonder Blaze (Manikandan) 57, 600/42.5. Slightly urged. Spicy Star (rb) 54.5, 600/42. Moved under whip. Striking Distance (Ashhad Asbar) 58.5, 600/43. Handy. Django (M.S. Deora), Gangster (N. Jodha) 53, 600/40. They were extended, former finished four lengths in front. Judy Blue Eyes (M.S. Deora) 50, 600/37. A fine display. Still I Rise (Ishwar Singh) 1-0.5, 600/45. Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 1-1, 600/45. Easy. Night Hunt (Shahar Babu) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved impressively.

1000m: Feni (Kuldeep Singh) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/43.5. Fit. Bienfaisant (rb), The Intimidator (Md. Feroze) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. They moved freely. Little Wonder (Ishwar Singh), Carreno (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. M S G Fantasy (Ashhad Asbar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43.5. Unextended. Right Move (rb) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Esteva (Ashhad Asbar) 1-12.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. In good condition. Manzoni (Md. Feroze) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/44.5. Eased up. Magical Wish (Ishwar Singh) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Strode out well. Saint Emition (rb), Avancia (Ishwar Singh) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/48.

1200m: Rubert (Md. Farhan Alam), a 2-y-o (Saamidd - Paramo) (rb) 1-33 (1,200-600) 42.5. They were eased up. A 2-y-o (Western - Aristocrat) (Ashhad Asbar), Ayur Shakti (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. They are in fine trim.

Gate practice — inner sand

1000m: Protea (S. Kabdhar), Zaneta (Md. Farhan Alam), Augusta (Shahar Babu) 1-7.07. They jumped out well. Moonlight Sonata (Nikhil Naidu), Admiral Shaw (Koshi Kumar), Emperor Ashoka (Inayat) 1-5.91. They took a good jump. Kay Star (Ashhad Asbar), Eagle Bluff (rb) 1-7.40. They jumped out well, former finished three lengths in front. Rwanda (S. Kabdhar), Zucardi (Shahar Babu), Cavallo Bonito (Md. Farhan Alam) 1-5.03. First two named jumped out smartly. Mystical Magician (Koshi Kumar), Romualdo (Inayat) 1-8.62. Euphoric (M.S. Deora), Beejay (rb) 17.21. They took a level jump and were eased up. River Song (rb), Shez R Star (Ashhad Asbar) 1-9.20. They jumped out well, latter finished finished about six lengths in front. Pink Pearl (S. Kabdhar), Be Calm (Md. Farhan Alam) and Fine Future (Shahar Babu) 1-7.23. Be Calm was little slow at the start.