Neziah, Sierra Dela Plata, Smiles Of Fortune and Ray Of Sun Shine

Neziah, Sierra Dela Plata, Smiles Of Fortune and Ray Of Sun shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 7).

Outer sand:

800m: Andorra (Inayat) 57.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Knotty One (N. Darshan) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Worked well. Gold Ride (R. Gochhi) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/41. In fine trim. Neziah (P. Vikram) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41.5. She moved well within herself. Wolf Creek (Inayat) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Rubirosa (R. Gochhi) 1-11, 800/55., 600/42.5. Worked well. Assimilate (P. Vikram) 1-12, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Sierra Dela Plata (R. Gochhi)1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Majestic Princess (N. Darshan) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Val D’ Aran (P. Vikram) 1-26.5, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/43. In fine nick.

Inner sand:

600m: Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 40. Shaped well. Words Worth (rb) 46. Flourish (K.V. Baskar) 45.5.

800m: Mahadevi (Inayat) 58, 600/45. Easy. War Emblem (rb) 52, 600/37. Strode out well. Straordinario (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Dramatic (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Easy.

1000m: Falconbridge (Bharat Mal) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/40. Stretched out well. Juliet Rose (Farid Ansari) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Aviothic (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Avantador (Ram Nandan) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. Eased up. King’s Battalion (Shah Alam) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Unextended. Dakshin Vijay (Bharat Mal), Regent Prince (Farid Ansari) 1-17, 800/58, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari) 1-12.5, 800/.56, 600/41. In good shape. Smiles Of Fortune (M. Bhaskar), Rays Of Sun (A.S. Peter) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. They moved fluently. Charukala (rb) 1-7, 800/55, 600/43. In good condition. State Flag (Koshi Kumar) 1-16.5,800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Persian Rock (Shah Alam), a 2-y-o (Ampere-Reine Australe) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. They were easy. All Stars (Inayat) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy.

1200m: Aarini (rb) 1-24.5, (1200-600) 37. Eased up. Greeley (rb) 1-33.5, (1200-600) 45. Easy.

Noted on Sunday (Oct. 6):

Outer sand:

600m: Divine Splendour (Bharat Mal) 46.5. Easy. Cape Wickham (rb) 47.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Romantic Sunset) (rb), a 2-y-o (Dreamfield-Star Of The Crop) (P. Vikram) 48. They moved freely.

800m: Kaze Hikaru (rb), Bold Show (P. Vikram) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy.

Inner sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Kirkwood) (P. Vikram), a 2-y-o (Dreamfield-Aquitaine) (rb) 48. Former finished three lengths in front.

800m: Danny’s Girl (M.S. Deora) 1-3, 600/47.5. Multiflora (M. Bhaskar), Turf Melody (A.S. Peter) 1-3, 600/47.5. They were easy. Dedicate (rb) 58, 600/45. Handy. Aarini (rb) 56, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Knotty One (N. Darshan) 1-3, 600/47.5. King’s Guardian (Farid Ansari) 55, 600/40. Strode out well.

1000m: Gajabo Grande (rb), Authentic Bell (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/44.5. They finished together. Opus One (M.S. Deora) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Charukala (rb) 1-10, 800/58, 600/46.5. Eased up.

1200m: Supreme Grandeur (rb) 1-33, (1200-600) 42. Eased up. Knotty Power (N. Darshan) 1-29, (1200-600) 42. Eased up. Black Label (Shah Alam) 1-19, 1000/1-6.5, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

