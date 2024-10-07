GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Neziah, Sierra Dela Plata, Smiles Of Fortune and Ray Of Sun Shine

Published - October 07, 2024 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Neziah, Sierra Dela Plata, Smiles Of Fortune and Ray Of Sun shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 7).

Outer sand:

800m: Andorra (Inayat) 57.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Knotty One (N. Darshan) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Worked well. Gold Ride (R. Gochhi) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/41. In fine trim. Neziah (P. Vikram) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41.5. She moved well within herself. Wolf Creek (Inayat) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Rubirosa (R. Gochhi) 1-11, 800/55., 600/42.5. Worked well. Assimilate (P. Vikram) 1-12, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Sierra Dela Plata (R. Gochhi)1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Majestic Princess (N. Darshan) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Val D’ Aran (P. Vikram) 1-26.5, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/43. In fine nick.

Inner sand:

600m: Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 40. Shaped well. Words Worth (rb) 46. Flourish (K.V. Baskar) 45.5.

800m: Mahadevi (Inayat) 58, 600/45. Easy. War Emblem (rb) 52, 600/37. Strode out well. Straordinario (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Dramatic (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Easy.

1000m: Falconbridge (Bharat Mal) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/40. Stretched out well. Juliet Rose (Farid Ansari) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Aviothic (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Avantador (Ram Nandan) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. Eased up. King’s Battalion (Shah Alam) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Unextended. Dakshin Vijay (Bharat Mal), Regent Prince (Farid Ansari) 1-17, 800/58, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari) 1-12.5, 800/.56, 600/41. In good shape. Smiles Of Fortune (M. Bhaskar), Rays Of Sun (A.S. Peter) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. They moved fluently. Charukala (rb) 1-7, 800/55, 600/43. In good condition. State Flag (Koshi Kumar) 1-16.5,800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Persian Rock (Shah Alam), a 2-y-o (Ampere-Reine Australe) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. They were easy. All Stars (Inayat) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy.

1200m: Aarini (rb) 1-24.5, (1200-600) 37. Eased up. Greeley (rb) 1-33.5, (1200-600) 45. Easy.

Noted on Sunday (Oct. 6):

Outer sand:

600m: Divine Splendour (Bharat Mal) 46.5. Easy. Cape Wickham (rb) 47.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Romantic Sunset) (rb), a 2-y-o (Dreamfield-Star Of The Crop) (P. Vikram) 48. They moved freely.

800m: Kaze Hikaru (rb), Bold Show (P. Vikram) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy.

Inner sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Kirkwood) (P. Vikram), a 2-y-o (Dreamfield-Aquitaine) (rb) 48. Former finished three lengths in front.

800m: Danny’s Girl (M.S. Deora) 1-3, 600/47.5. Multiflora (M. Bhaskar), Turf Melody (A.S. Peter) 1-3, 600/47.5. They were easy. Dedicate (rb) 58, 600/45. Handy. Aarini (rb) 56, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Knotty One (N. Darshan) 1-3, 600/47.5. King’s Guardian (Farid Ansari) 55, 600/40. Strode out well.

1000m: Gajabo Grande (rb), Authentic Bell (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/44.5. They finished together. Opus One (M.S. Deora) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Charukala (rb) 1-10, 800/58, 600/46.5. Eased up.

1200m: Supreme Grandeur (rb) 1-33, (1200-600) 42. Eased up. Knotty Power (N. Darshan) 1-29, (1200-600) 42. Eased up. Black Label (Shah Alam) 1-19, 1000/1-6.5, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

