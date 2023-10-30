HamberMenu
Neziah, Samurai Blue, Pense’e and Wind Symbol impress

October 30, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Neziah, Samurai Blue, Pense’e and Wind Symbol impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning.

Outer sand:

800m: Radiant Star (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Handy. Great Spirit (M. Bhaskar) 58, 600/44. Retains form. Rays Of Sun (rb) 59, 600/44. Easy.

1000m: Santamarina Star (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Worked well. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Urged. Miso (Hindu Singh) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Lady Luck (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Extended. Autumn Shower (rb) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Loch Lomond (Hindu Singh) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Salome (P. Vikram) 1-27.5, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43.5. Moved well. Gandolfini (rb) 1-28, 1000/1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Neziah (Hindu Singh), Slainte (P. Vikram) 1-23, 1,000/1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Former, who started two lengths behind moved fluently and finished three lengths ahead. Samurai Blue (rb) 1-26, 1000/1-9, 800/55.5, 600/44. In fine nick.

Inner sand:

800m: Desert Star (rb), Happiness (R. Manish) 58, 600/42.5. They finished together.

1000m: Pense’e (rb) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Swarga (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Wind Symbol (rb), Emperor Ashoka (R. Manish) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/41.5. They moved well.

1200m: Something Royale (R. Manish) 1-33 (1200-600) 44. Moved freely. Perfect Blend (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. In good condition. Pirate’s Love (Ramandeep) 1-26.5, 1000/1-11, 800/58, 600/43. Strode out well.

Noted on Sunday (Oct. 29):

Outer sand:

800m: Felix (rb), Cairo (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. They were easy. Thrill Of Power (rb) 58, 600/44.5. Handy. Ms Boss (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Fun Storm (rb) 59.5, 600/44.4. Urged.

1000m: Schnell (Y. Narredu), Turf Melody (M. Bhaskar) 1-18, 800/1-1.5, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind, urged and finished level. Queen Of Fame (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. In fine shape. Asio (Yash Narredu) 1-16, 800/58, 600/43. Retains form.

1200m: Once You Go Black (P. Vikram) 1-16.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 800/54, 600/42.5. In great heart.

Inner sand:

600m: Sinatra (rb) 42.5. Fit.

800m: A 2-y-o (Dali - Real Queen) (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. A 2-y-o (Multitude - Long Beach) (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Handy. Montelena (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. Maintains form.

1000m: Nightjar (Farid Ansari) 1-7.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Groovin (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Zucardi (rb), Mutant (rb) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/41.5. Latter who was four lengths behind at the start moved well and finished level. Gandolfini (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Easy. Saintly Star (rb), Silk Stuff (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1, 600/44.5. They were extended and finished together. Brook Magic (rb), Crown Angel (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/41. They stretched out well.

1200m: Glorious Grace (Yash Narredu) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/58, 600/42.5. Moved on the bit. Dark Son (Yash Narredu) 1-33, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Urged. Lionel (P. Vikram), Sensations (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Former, who was five lengths behind at the start, responded well to the urgings and finished well ahead.

