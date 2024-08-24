ADVERTISEMENT

Neziah, Lionel and Sierra Dela Plata shine

Published - August 24, 2024 06:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Neziah, Lionel and Sierra Dela Plata shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 24)

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Royal Whisper (Salman K), Carat Love (rb) 46. They moved freely. Femme Fatale (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Strode out well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Sierra Dela Plata (P. Vikram) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Impressed. Czar (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine trm. Westlake (Antony) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Connecting Dots (Faizan K), Breeze Bluster (Koshi K) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Lavish Girl (P. Vikarm), King Of Magic (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Power Of Beauty (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1400m: Light Fantastic (rb), Vivaldi (P. Vikram) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Monteverdi (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 57. Easy. Supernatural (G. Vivek) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. Moved freely. Neziah (P. Vikram) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Lionel (P. Vikram) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1600m: Travalius (P. Vikram) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-13, 600/46.5. Worked attractively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US