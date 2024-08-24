Neziah, Lionel and Sierra Dela Plata shine

Neziah, Lionel and Sierra Dela Plata shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 24)

Outer sand:

600m: Royal Whisper (Salman K), Carat Love (rb) 46. They moved freely. Femme Fatale (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Sierra Dela Plata (P. Vikram) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Impressed. Czar (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine trm. Westlake (Antony) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Connecting Dots (Faizan K), Breeze Bluster (Koshi K) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Lavish Girl (P. Vikarm), King Of Magic (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Power Of Beauty (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved well.

1400m: Light Fantastic (rb), Vivaldi (P. Vikram) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Monteverdi (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 57. Easy. Supernatural (G. Vivek) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. Moved freely. Neziah (P. Vikram) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Lionel (P. Vikram) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1600m: Travalius (P. Vikram) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-13, 600/46.5. Worked attractively.

