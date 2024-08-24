GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Neziah, Lionel and Sierra Dela Plata shine

Published - August 24, 2024 06:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Neziah, Lionel and Sierra Dela Plata shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 24)

Outer sand:

600m: Royal Whisper (Salman K), Carat Love (rb) 46. They moved freely. Femme Fatale (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Sierra Dela Plata (P. Vikram) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Impressed. Czar (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine trm. Westlake (Antony) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Connecting Dots (Faizan K), Breeze Bluster (Koshi K) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Lavish Girl (P. Vikarm), King Of Magic (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Power Of Beauty (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved well.

1400m: Light Fantastic (rb), Vivaldi (P. Vikram) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Monteverdi (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Victoria Doresaani (Rozario) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 57. Easy. Supernatural (G. Vivek) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. Moved freely. Neziah (P. Vikram) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Lionel (P. Vikram) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1600m: Travalius (P. Vikram) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-13, 600/46.5. Worked attractively.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.