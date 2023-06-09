HamberMenu
Neziah, Aralina, The Godfather, Northern Lights, Place Vendome and Geographique excel

June 09, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Neziah, Aralina, The Godfather, Northern Lights, Place Vendome and Geographique excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 9).

Inner sand:

1400m: Pissarro (P. Trevor) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Balor (P. Trevor) 43. Shaped well.

1000m: Divo (Zervan) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Slainte (C. Umesh) 1-15, 600/41.5. Impressed. Albinus (Hindu S) 1-12, 600/44. In fine trim. Aralina (Antony) 1-10, 600/42. Pleased. Red Falcon (A. Ramu) 1-13, 600/45.5. Eased up. Evaldo (S. John) 1-12, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Mandela (Hindu S) 1-13, 600/45.5. Moved well.

1200m: Place Vendome (P. Trevor) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Snowpiercer (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Rapidus (Akshay K) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine nick. Third Avenue (Tejeshwar) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Elpenor (Akshay K) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim. The Godfather (Yash) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Maintains form.

1400m: Neziah (Akshay K) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. Retains form. Geographique (Vishal) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Pharazon (Salman K) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 58. Easy. Sassy (Shreyas) 1-45, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Livermore (Afroz) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Northern Lights (P.S. Chouhan) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. In pink of condition. Mariana (Kirtish) 1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

