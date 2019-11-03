New Moon claims Merchants Cup

New Moon (T.S. Jodha up) won the Merchants Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (Nov. 3). The winner is owned by Ms. Rohini Iyengar and trained by Neil Darashah. Jockey C. Umesh, who scored a treble on the day, has now completed 700 wins.

1. PRETTY WOMAN PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25: POPPY (S. Shareef) 1, Cleona (Brisson) 2, Party Starter (Umesh) 3 and Famous Queen (Shahar Babu) 4. 1-3/4, 2 and 3-1/4. 1m, 43.17s. ₹12 (w), 6 and 7 (p), SHP: 10, FP: 14, Q: 8, Tla: 23. Favourite: Cleona. Owners: Mr. J. Ramesh & Mr. A. Ganesan. Trainer: P. Krishna.

2. ALANDUR PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: SUNDANCE (Umesh) 1, Mighty Princess (M. Bhaskar) 2, Shreya’s Pet (Jagadeesh) 3 and Deetcove (T.S. Jodha) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 26.81s. ₹22 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 38, Q: 68, Tla: 185. Favourite: Shreya’s Pet. Owner: Mr. Nirmal Singh. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. ALANDUR PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: CHAITANYA (Umesh) 1, Glorious Asset (Brisson) 2, Merrywin (Jagadeesh) 3 and Welcome Chakkaram (Kamigallu) 4. 8-1/2, 3/4 and 4-3/4. 1m, 27.72s. ₹7 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 33, Q: 21, Tla: 127. Favourite: Chaitanya. Owners: Mr. Dhruv Kumar Futnani & Mr. Chirag D. Joshi. Trainer: Parmar.

4. MERCHANTS CUP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: NEW MOON (T.S. Jodha) 1, Semele (R.N. Darshan) 2, Sentosa (Azfar Sayeed) 3 and Catelyn (Umesh) 4. 1, 3 and nk. 1m, 25.56s. ₹23 (w), 19, 108 and 56 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 34, Q: 14, Tla: 609. Favourite: Catelyn. Owner: Ms. S. Rohini Iyengar. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

5. V.G. SARAVANABHAVANANTHAM MEMORIAL CUP (1,800m), rated 40 to 65: BROTHERS IN ARMS (T.S. Jodha) 1, Royal Chieftain (R.N. Darshan) 2, Pacific Dunes (Umesh) 3 and Brilliant Script (Jagadeesh) 4. Lnk, 5 and 8-1/4. 1m, 51.06s. ₹5 (w), 8, 7 and 6 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 17, Q: 13, Tla: 98. Favourite: Brothers In Arms. Owner and trainer: Mr. Neil Darashah.

6. ANTONIOS PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over rated 20 to 45: HADAR (Umesh) 1, Supreme Commander (R.N. Darshan) 2, Fire Strike (B. Nikhil) 3 and Intox (Shahar Babu) 4. Shd, 3-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 13.40s. ₹14 (w), 11, 8 and 10 (p), SHP: 10, FP: 38, Q: 19, Tla: 239. Favourite: Fatboyslim. Owners: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph & Mr. Blesson J. Kallada. Trainer: Sebastian.

Jkt: ₹560 (103 tkts.), Runner-up: 122 (203 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 105 (145 tkts.), Tr (i): 150 (125 tkts.), (ii): 57 (422 tkts.).