New Look wins the Telangana Cup

New Look, ridden by apprentice jockey Gaurav Singh, won the Telangana Cup, the feature event of the opening day’s races here on Monday (Nov. 8). The winner is owned by Kunwar Digvijay Singh Shekhawat and trained by N. Ravinder Singh. Jockey Akshay Kumar rode three winners.

1. OWN OPINION PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): FURIOUS FUN (Santosh Raj) 1, Golden Forza (R. Ajinkya) 2, My Master (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Turf Monarch (Surya Prakash) 4. 5, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 13.43s. ₹38 (w), 14, 25 and 15 (p). SHP: 109, THP: 38, SHW: 24 and 47, FP: 538, Q: 277, Tanala: 1,604. Favourite: Amalfitana. Owners: Mr. K.S.V. Prasad Raju, Mr. Sheshadri Reddy Pochana, Mr. Mohit Jaju & Mr. Giri Prathamesh Mahadev. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

2. TENACITY PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SHOW ME YOUR WALK (Akshay Kumar) 1, Sweet Melody (C.P. Bopanna) 2, Muaser (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Ashwa Migsun (Koushik) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and 2. 1m, 26.78s. ₹17 (w), 11, 132 and 41 (p). SHP: 829, THP: 95, SHW: 10 and 309, FP: 1,337, Q: 1,182, Tanala: 18, 027. Favourite: Show Me Your Walk. Owners: Mr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

3. SRISAILAM PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): UNSUNG HERO (Akshay Kumar) 1, By The Bay (Mukesh Kumar) 2, N R I Sport (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Narakamicie (C.S. Jodha) 4. Nose, 1-1/2 and Sh. 1m, 13.35s. ₹27 (w), 11, 15 and 18 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 37, SHW: 14 and 17, FP: 170, Q: 93, Tanala: 891. Favourite: Narakamicie. Owner: Mr. Syed Abul Hasan Razvi. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

4. TENACITY PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BLUE ORIGIN (Akshay Kumar) 1, Red Snaper (Nikhil Naidu) 2, Nightmare (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Morior Invictus (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Not run: Pacific Command. 2-3/4, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 26.56s. ₹23 (w), 12, 108 and 23 (p). SHP: 317, THP: 38, SHW: 14 and 230 (p), FP: 1,753, Q: 961, Tanala: 6,701. Favourite: Flying Scotsman. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Ms. Simone Z. Poonawalla & Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Limited, Mr. Rishad N. Pandole, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

5. AMARNATH GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): MARKET KING (C.S. Jodha) 1, Watch My Stride (Akshay Kumar) 2, Kingston (Nakhat Singh) 3 and N R I Elegance (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 4, 2 and 2. 1m, 11.21s. ₹17 (w), 14, 12 and 14 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 37, SHW: 13 and 23 (p). FP: 53, Q: 36, Tanala: 137. Favourite: Market King. Owner: Mr. Jatin L. Trivedi, Mr. Nitin H. Jain, Mr. Aneil V. Lala & Mrs. K.N. Sunderji. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

6. SRISAILAM PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BRILLIANT VIEW (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Angelita (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Thanks (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Rising Queen (B. Nikhil) 4. Nose, 2-1/4 and Nk. 1m, 12.79s. ₹19 (w), 11, 68 and 16 (p). SHP: 150, THP: 46, SHW: 13 and 149, FP: 583, Q: 337, Tanala: 6,096. Favourite: Brilliant View. Owner: Mr. Teja Gollapudi. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. TELANGANA CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): NEW LOOK (Gaurav Singh) 1, Southern Princess (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Soloist (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Fire Power (Antony Raj) 4. 1/2, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 25.59s. ₹88 (w), 22, 23 and 17 (p). SHP: 46, THP: 55, SHW: 46 and 43, FP: 1,351, Q: 687, Tanala: 9, 238. Favourite: Fire Power. Owner: Kunwar Digvijay Singh Shekhawat. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

8. OWN OPINION PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): QUEEN BLOSSOM (Rohit Kumar) 1, Grand Duke (R.S. Jodha) 2, Winning Player (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Star Cruise (R. Ajinkya) 4. 3/4, 2 and 1/2. 1m, 14.02s. ₹186 (w), 51, 19 and 19 (p). SHP: 75, THP: 65, SHW: 47 and 27, FP: 4,093, Q: 1,088, Tanala: 44,088. Favourite: Thunder Road. Owner: Mr. Rakesh Reddy Kondakalla. Trainer: Robin Reddy Kondakalla.

Note: Thunder Road (Mukesh Kumar up) who was leading the field in the last 150m of the race, suddenly shifted out and dislodged the rider.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹4,88,734 (c/o) & 30%: 1,517 (138 tkts.); Treble: (i) 405 (116 tkts.), (ii) 249 (125 tkts.), (iii) 11,844 (6 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: (i) 88 (467 tkts.), (ii) 42, 750 (2 tkts.).