New England excells

New England excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec.28) morning.

Inner sand.

800m: In It To Win It (Daman), Kodiac Queen (S.Amit) 56, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. Priceless Girl (D.A.Naik) 56, 600/41. Easy. Smokey Roses (Nikhil), 2/y/o Divine Power (rb) 52, 600/39. They moved well. 2/y/o Dance The Dreams (C.S.Jodha), Shakin Stevens (Hamir) 53, 600/38. Former easily finished four lengths ahead. Note former. Brothersofthewind (Jethu) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Alpine Express (Jethu) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Golden Eve (Shelar) 1-12, 600/45. Easy. New England (Pereira) 1-3, 600/37. Moved impressively. 2/y/o Boomerang (Mosin) 1-10, 600/41. Urged. Speed Of Sound (Nikhil) 1-9, 600/41. Urged. Fortitude (Zervan) 1600/600m 1-10. Easy. Masquerade (Kharadi), Auburn (Kadam) 1-9, 600/40. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1600m: Zenon (Neeraj), Shangri La (Kharadi) 1-53, 600/41. Former easily finished two lengths ahead.

Outer sand.

800m: Mekong Delta (T.S.Jodha) 54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Walk On By (Nazil) 1-5, 600/39. Moved well.

1400m: Goldsmith (Nazil) 1-36, 600/42. Pressed.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: 2/y/o Cormorant (Zervan), 3/y/o Dean’s Kitten/Sciunfona (Prasad) 1-5, 600/40. Former was one length superior. 2/y/o Win Trust (rb) 1-11, 600/45. Easy. 2/y/os Perpetual Winning (rb), Big Ben (S.J.Sunil) and Jetfire (rb) 1-7, 600/40. First and second named finished five lengths ahead of the last named. 2/y/o Improvisso (Walkar), Pardon My Dust (app) 1-8, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead. 2/y/os Fireze (rb), El Commandante (Nikhil) 56, 600/41. Former better.