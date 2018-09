New England and Raees please

more-in

New England and Raees pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 6) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Fleur De Lys (Naidu), Imperial Heritage (Ayyar) 38.5. Former was two lengths better. Gazino (Nikhil) 37. Moved well. Kipling (Akshay) 1200/600m 40. Easy. Questionable (Niranjan) 40. Easy.

800m: Fanfare (V. Jodha), Bernice (Trevor) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Rapid Girl (Jethu) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Othello (rb) 54, 600/40. Easy. Macgyver (rb) 56, 600/43. Easy. Poco Azul (Zeeshan) 52, 600/38. Urged. Philadelphia (Sandeep), Lethal Steps (Neeraj) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Whitewalker (Sandeep) 49, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Foresight (Kharadi), Marianella (Zervan) 1-9, 600/40. Pair level. Hopelicious (Raghuveer) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Direwolf (Nikhil) 1600/600m 1-7, 1200/600m 39. Moved freely.

1200m: New England (Hamir), Raees (C.S.Jodha) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/39. Former started six lengths behind and finished level. Carbonara (Zervan), Truly Epic (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former was easy while the latter who started five lengths behind was pushed to finish one length behind.