New England and Furious N Fast impress

New England and Furious N Fast impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 15) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Lady Sergeant (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy. Caprisca (Pereira) 39. Moved well.

800m: Torrezzo (Nazil) 55, 600/42. Moved freely. Turning Point (Ajinkya), Samarjeet (V. Jodha) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Texas Gold (Nazil) 54, 600/41. Easy. Knight At Arms (app) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Coat Of Arms (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Dazzling Eyes (Hamir), Harmony Of The Sea (Pereira) 1-7, 600/39. Former easily finished two lengths ahead while latter was pushed. Skysurfer (Nazil) 1-8, 600/41. Urged. Dragonmoss (Daman), Cisticola (Amit) 1-8, 600/40.5. They finished level. Furious N Fast (Prasad) 1-5, 600/38. Moved attractively. Zanara (Pradeep), Dancing Phoenix (Sandeep) 1-5.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former finished a distance ahead.

1200m: New England (Pereira), Raees (Ajinkya) 1-20, 600/39. Former who six lengths behind at the start easily covered the leeway and finished level. Former retains form. Zanzibaar (P.S. Chouhan) 1-21, 600/39. Good. Artus (P.S. Chouhan) 1-23, 600/40. Moved freely. Aurora Australis (rb) 1-25, 600/42. Moved freely.

1600m: Daffodil (Neeraj) 1-56, 600/44. Shaped well.

Noted on Sept. 14 — inner sand:

800m: Yutaka (Ajinkya), Tenerife (V.Jodha) 53, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.