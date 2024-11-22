ADVERTISEMENT

New Dimension claims the Chief Minister’s Trophy

Published - November 22, 2024 06:29 pm IST - CHENNAI: 

Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mrs, Rashmee A. Amersey rep. So Blest Trading Co. & Mr. Vivek S. Jain’s New Dimension (Yash Narredu up) won the the Chief Minister’s Trophy (1,200m), the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Nov. 22). D. Narredu trains the winner. Yash Narredu scored a treble on the day.

1. BALAHAKA HANDICAP (1,100m): AARINI (Hindu Singh) 1, Abnegator (M.S. Deora) 2, Words Worth (Jitendra Singh) 3 and Western Girl (Bharat Mal) 4. 3/4, 3/4and 1-1/2. 1m, 6.55s. ₹28 (w), 14, 35 and 20 (p), SHP: 108, THP: 55, FP: 475, Q: 381, Tla: 2,804. Owner: M/s. Bachhawat Farms. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

2. NOVEMBER HANDICAP (1,200m): AUTHENTIC BELL (M.S. Deora) 1, Sacre Couer (Farid Ansari) 2, Ocean Love (L.A.Rozario) 3 and Regent Prince (Bharat Mal) 4. 3-3/4, 3/4 and 4-3/4. 1m, 14.45s. ₹25 (w), 14,. 21 and 16 (p), SHP: 51, THP: 48, FP: 164, Q: 104, Tla: 1,092. Owners: Mr. G.S. Sarath Varun & Mr. Shajid A.P. Trainer: G.S. Parmar. 

3. SECRETARIAT HANDICAP (1,200m): ANDORRA (Yash Narredu) 1, Safety (Inayat) 2, Tycoonist (Hindu Singh) 3 and Sonic Dash (N. Darshan) 4. Nose, 1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 13.07s. ₹19 (w), 13, 20 and 43 (p), SHP: 56, THP: 66, FP: 84, Q: 81, Tla: 1000. Owners: Mr. Muthiah Ramaswamy rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services & M/s. Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

4. CHIEF MINISTER’S TROPHY (1,200m): NEW DIMENSION (Yash Narredu) 1, Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 2, Golden Marina (S.J. Moulin) 3 and Dedicate (Hindu Singh) 4. 1, nk and 1/2. 1m, 12.08s. ₹32 (w), 15, 11 and 11 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 62, FP: 67, Q: 29, Tla: 248. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mrs, Rashmee A. Amersey rep. So Blest Trading Co. & Mr. Vivek S. Jain. Trainer: D. Narredu.

5. KANGRA TROPHY (1,600m): GLORIOUS KING (Yash Narredu) 1, Loch Lomond (Hindu Singh) 2, Starkova (S.J. Moulin) 3 and Perfect Blend (Farid Ansari) 4. 2, 2-1/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 39.39s. ₹15 (w), 10, 12 and 11 (p), SHP: 18, THP: 50, FP: 48, Q: 28, Tla: 102. Owners: Mr. Muthiah Ramaswamy rep. GMMSR Advisory Services & Miss. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: D. Narredu.

6. MYRTLEWOOD HANDICAP (1,400m): ALICE BLUE (B.R. Kumar) 1, Amazing Joy (Hindu Singh) 2, Royal Chivalry (C. Brisson) 3 and Clockwise (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 1, nk and 3/4. 1m, 28.14s. ₹35 (w), 31, 17 and 13 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 45, FP: 154, Q: 59, Tla: 226. Owners: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep. by Mr. Rajendran & Mr. Laksh Bhatia. Trainer: Suraj Shaw. 

Jkt: ₹1,126 (304 tkts.), Runner-up: 102 (1,444 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 395 (123 tkts.), Tr (217 (217 tkts.).

