ADVERTISEMENT

New Dimension and Esconido show out

November 04, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Pune:

New Dimension and Esconido showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Believe (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Gold Caviar (V. Bunde), Neilina (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. 2/y/o Zarkan (V. Bunde), Yarmouth (Nazil) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. New Dimension (V. Bunde) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Golden Glow (Hamir), Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/o Esconido (V. Bunde), Street Sense (Nazil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.  Dashmesh Dancer (P. Vinod) 1-9, 600/41. Worked freely.

1200m: Giant King (S.J. Sunil), Adamas (J. Chinoy) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former beat the latter by two lengths.

Noted on Nov. 3 — Inner sand:

600m: Pyrrhus (Hamir) 42. Easy. King’s Retreat (N. Bhosale) 40. Moved fluently.

800m: Volare (Mosin) 56, 600/42. Easy.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: 2/y/os Dali-Hallelujah (P. Shinde), Kingsland (Shelar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. They jumped out well and finished level. 2/y/os Dulari (P. Vinod), Valtat (Merchant) 1-10, 600/44. Former was superior.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US