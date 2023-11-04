New Dimension and Esconido show out

November 04, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Pune:

New Dimension and Esconido showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Believe (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Gold Caviar (V. Bunde), Neilina (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. 2/y/o Zarkan (V. Bunde), Yarmouth (Nazil) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. New Dimension (V. Bunde) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively.

1000m: Golden Glow (Hamir), Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/o Esconido (V. Bunde), Street Sense (Nazil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Dashmesh Dancer (P. Vinod) 1-9, 600/41. Worked freely.

1200m: Giant King (S.J. Sunil), Adamas (J. Chinoy) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former beat the latter by two lengths.

Noted on Nov. 3 — Inner sand:

600m: Pyrrhus (Hamir) 42. Easy. King’s Retreat (N. Bhosale) 40. Moved fluently.

800m: Volare (Mosin) 56, 600/42. Easy.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: 2/y/os Dali-Hallelujah (P. Shinde), Kingsland (Shelar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. They jumped out well and finished level. 2/y/os Dulari (P. Vinod), Valtat (Merchant) 1-10, 600/44. Former was superior.