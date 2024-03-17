ADVERTISEMENT

New Dimension and Count Of Savoy catch the eye

March 17, 2024 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - Mumbai:

New Dimension and Count Of Savoy caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Mar. 17) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Redouble (Sandesh) 37. Worked well. Eloquent (Sandesh) 38. Moved freely. Rambler (rb) 38. Moved fluently. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy. Chopin (Neeraj) 42. Easy. Odysseus (Neeraj) Gordon Lord Byron (Kaviraj) 40. Former superior.

800m: Cellini (P. Shinde) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Galloping Ahead (Sandesh) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Brave Beauty (rb) 55, 600/42. Worked freely. Mariana (Kaviraj) 54, 600/40. Good. Sunburst (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Cornerstone (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 600/38. Good work.

1200m: Count Of Savoy (Yash Narredu) 1-19, 600/40. Responded well. New Dimension (Yash Narredu) 1-20, 600/37. Moved impressively. Vincero (Chouhan), Ataturk (J. Chinoy) 1-23, 600/39. Former was one length superior. Tiepolo (J. Chinoy), Alacrity (Neeraj) 1-24, 600/39. They moved freely. Supernatural (Chouhan) 1-22, 800/51, 600/37. Moved attractively. Jendayi (Chouhan) 1-25, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1400m: Mansa Musa (J. Chinoy) 1-39, 600/38. Improved.

1600m: Murwara Princess (Merchant) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 600/40. Urged in the last part.

