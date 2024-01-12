ADVERTISEMENT

New Dimension and Cellini please

January 12, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MUMBAI:

New Dimension and Cellini pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jan. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Wanderlust (Nazil) 41. Easy. Axlrod (Nazil) 42. Easy.

800m: Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Moved well. New Dimension (Yash) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Impunity (Kirtish) 1400/600m 55. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Fast Approach (H. Gore) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Cellini (P. Shinde) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Attained (P. Shinde), Liam (Mosin) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Midas Touch (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Urged.

1600m: Gangster (app) 1-52, 1000/1-10, 600/43. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Regina Memorabilis (V. Bunde), Eclairage (Saba) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Redouble (S.J. Sunil), Tijuana (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Thalassa (Merchant) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Jumped out well and moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US