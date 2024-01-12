GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New Dimension and Cellini please

January 12, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - MUMBAI:

New Dimension and Cellini pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jan. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Wanderlust (Nazil) 41. Easy. Axlrod (Nazil) 42. Easy.

800m: Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Moved well. New Dimension (Yash) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Impunity (Kirtish) 1400/600m 55. Easy.

1000m: Fast Approach (H. Gore) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Cellini (P. Shinde) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Attained (P. Shinde), Liam (Mosin) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Midas Touch (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Urged.

1600m: Gangster (app) 1-52, 1000/1-10, 600/43. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Regina Memorabilis (V. Bunde), Eclairage (Saba) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Redouble (S.J. Sunil), Tijuana (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Thalassa (Merchant) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Jumped out well and moved freely.

