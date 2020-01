Never Again obliges in main event

Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah’s Never Again won the first division of the Governor’s Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday (Jan. 2). R. Karthik trains the winner.

Note: The jackpot amount for the races run on January 1 (Wednesday) was ₹2,89,361 and not as published.

1. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): GRAND ROYAL (Nakhat Singh) 1, Awesome Gift (Ashhad Asbar) 2 and One Lucky Girl (Umesh) 3. Not run: Maleny and Rwanda. 7-1/4 and 7-1/4. 1m, 32.30s. ₹5 (win only), SHP: 16 and FP: 7. Favourite: Grand Royal. Owner: M/s. Hyperion Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: R. Foley.

2. SOUTHERN BAY PLATE (1,000m), 6-y-o & above, rated 20 to 45: RUSH MORE (Umesh) 1, Intox (B. Nikhil) 2, Agentdoubleoseven (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Phoebe Buffay (Ashhad Asbar) 4. Not run: Be My Prince. 3, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 89s. ₹19 (w), 6, 8 and 6 (p), SHP: 60, FP: 106, Q: 70, Tla: 561. Favourite: Agentdoubleoseven. Owners: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy, Mr. M.M. Uthaiah & Mrs. S. Prema. Trainer: Uthaiah.

3. SERJEANT AT ARMS PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: STAR ELEGANT (Yash) 1, Otus (Akshay Kumar) 2, Octavian (Umesh) 3 and Sheya’s Pet (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 1-1/2, nose and 6-3/4. 1m, 28.39s. ₹10 (w), 12, 7 and 9 (p), SHP: 14, FP: 30, Q: 17, Tla: 123. Favourite: Star Elegant. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. M.J. IQBAL MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: BADEN BADEN (A.M. Alam) 1, Torbert (Umesh) 2, Shield Maiden (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Chalouchi Girl (Merchant) 4. 3/4, 1-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 29.77s. ₹88 (w), 6, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 252, Q: 35, Tla: 531. Favourite: Torbert. Owners: Mr. J. Sebastian, Mr. Sanjay Malick Babu & Mrs. Josephine Rajaratnam. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. GOVERNOR’S CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: NEVER AGAIN (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Storm Flag (Umesh) 2, Excellent Phoenix (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Good Fortune (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 3/4, 2-3/4 and nose. 1-13.10s. ₹11 (w), 9, 7 and 9 (p), SHP: 14, FP: 17, Q: 15, Tla: 374. Favourite: Never Again. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Karthik.

6. GOVERNOR’S CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: SENTOSA (Azfar Syeed) 1, Priceless Ruler (Nakhat Singh) 2, Princess Sasha (B. Nikhil) 3 and Rutbedaar (S. Shareef) 4. 1-1/4, nose and 1/2. 1m, 13.82s. ₹19 (w), 7, 16 and 16 (p), SHP: 26, FP: 146, Q: 64, Tla: 2,525. Favourite: Catelyn. Owners: Mr. V. Sathish Kumar, Mr. C.R. Balakumar & Dr. C. Ramesh Babu. Trainer: A. Malick.

7. JANUARY PLATE (1,200m), rated 0 to 25: AMAZING KITTEN (S. Shareef) 1, Gardiner (Umesh) 2, Oliver Twist (A.M. Alam) 3 and Magic Storm (Azfar Syeed) 4. Not run: Balahak. Hd, nk and 1. 1m, 16.72s. ₹19 (w), 20, 12 and 16 (p), SHP: 26, FP: 56, Q: 58, Tla: 1,131. Favourite: Magic Storm. Owners: Mr. Md. Javeed Ghatala & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

Jkt: ₹39,541 (c/o), Runner-up: 16,946 (one tkt.), Mini Jkt: 13,137 (c/o), Tr (i): 1,752 (nine tkts.), (ii): 547 (49 tkts.).