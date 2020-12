Nekhbet, Mzilikazi, Sanctuary Cove, Shelomi and Crown Of Stars excel

CHENNAI:

29 December 2020 17:07 IST

Nekhbet, Mzilikazi, Sanctuary Cove, Shelomi and Crown Of Stars excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 29).

Outer sand: 800m: Star Fling (S. Kabthar) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Nekhbet (App) 52.5, 600/37.5. Moved fluently. Masterpiece (Brisson), Bolivia (Umesh) 59.5, 600/44.5. Latter is in great heart. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 53, 600/36.5. Caught the eye. Kingoftheworld (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Sanctuary Cove (Kamigallu) 56, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Rafaele (A.M. Alam) 1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Betty Boop (Kamigallu), Stride Forever (rb) 1-0, 600/45. They finished level. Rum Runner (rb), Rutbedaar (App) 58, 600/43.5. They are in good shape.

1000m: Palsy Walsy (rb), Admiral Nelson (B. Nikhil) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44. Latter finished well in front. Kings Show (Umesh), Catelyan (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43. They moved well. Durango (App), Knott So Knotty (B. Nikhil) 1-14.5, 80059.5, 600/43.5. They worked well. Pacific Dunes (Kamigallu) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.

1200m: Demerara (Azfar Syeed) 1-28, 1000/14, 800/59.5, 600/45. Unextended.

Inner sand: 600m: A 2-y-o (Planetaire-Ocean Queen) (Sham Kumar), Exquisite Star (rb) 43.5. They finished level. Royal Rules (C.P. Khanal), Pink Pearl (Iltaf Hussain) 42.5. They are in good shape. Silver Hawk (rb) 45. Queens Hall (rb) 45. Emelda (C.P. Khanal), Knight Envied (Iltaf Hussain) 43.5. They were handy. Rajputana (Stephen Raj) 43. Good.

800m: Hebe (rb) 1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Abilitaire (rb) Kristalina (Ross) 55.5, 600/41. They impressed.

1000m: Sprit Of Zion (Umesh), 1-12, 800/57, 600/43.5. Moved well. Cleona (rb) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44.5. Urged. Crown Of Stars (rb) 1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/38. A fine display. A 2-y-o (Planetaire- Ruby Queen) (S. Kabthar), My Triumph (Brisson) 1-10.5, 800/54.5, 600/40. They pleased. Wind Symbol (A.M. Alam), Break The Silence (Farhan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44. Saibya (K.V. Baskar) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved under pressure.

1200m: Shelomi (A.M. Alam) 1-17.5, 1000/1-5.5, 800/52, 600/40. Worked attractively.