Namaqua, Successor and Spring Grove catch the eye

Namaqua, Successor and Spring Grove caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jan.17) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Thunder Clap (Nirmal) 41. Easy.

800m: Feel Lucky (rb), Magic In The Wind (Sandesh) 54, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Farahnaaz (rb) 54, 600/41. Easy. Lorraine (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Easy. Tanjo (Chouhan) 53.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Fine Tune (Chouhan) 54.5, 600/39. Moved fluently. Lethal Steps (Zervan), Western Front (Pradeep) 52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Alita (Nicky Mackay), Sagittarius (S.J.Sunil) 1-9, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Leave It To Me Sir (Vinod), Arazan/Miss Danehill (Pradeep) 1-5.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Successor (David Egan), Isle Of Skye (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former outclassed the latter by a distance. Spring Grove (Sandesh), Ame (rb) 1-5, 800/49.5, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished well clear. Copper Queen (Parmar), Mzilikazi (Roche) 1-11, 600/42. Former made up five lengths and finished level.

Outer sand.

800m: Namaqua (Sandesh) 50, 600/37.5. Impressed. Anatevka (rb) 53, 600/39.5. Moved freely.

1600m: Sir Ramon (Sandesh) 1-55, 1400/1-40, 1200/1-25, 600/43. Worked well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Rambler (Chouhan), Candescent Star (Zeeshan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/41. Former was three lengths superior. Gracida (Malam), Ivory Touch/Evening Tale (Nirmal) and Cabo Da Roca (Santosh) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/43. Gracida ended three lengths in front. Miss Muffet (Zervan), Accenture (Nathan Evans) and Circle Of Love (David Egan) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. Trio moved together freely. Romantic Eyes (J.Chinoy) 1-4.5, 800/51, 600/39. Jumped out well and was urged in the last part.

Mock race noted on January 17.

Race track.

1200m: Guarnerius (Nirmal), Super Mario (Zeeshan), Divine Glory (Raghuveer), Bradfield College (Kaviraj), Divine Hunt (A.Gaikwad), Smoky Haze (Santosh) and Native Prince (Aniket) 1-12.5, 600/36. Won by: 1/2, Sh, 5. Guarnerius came very well from fourth position and won the race.

