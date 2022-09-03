Nagada, Angel Heart, Star Romance and Proposed please

Nagada, Angel Heart, Star Romance and Proposed pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 3).

Outer sand: 600m: First Empress (Farid Ansari), 41.5. Shaped well. Fashion Of Stars (rb) 43. Star Waves (rb) 44. Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 44. Easy. Star Templar (rb) 43.5. Arapaho (rb) 44, Golden Marina (Khet Singh) 43.5.

800m: Platini (Khet Singh) 57, 600/43. Moved freely.

1000m: Conscious Keeper (Khet Singh), Demesthenes (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41.5. Former impressed. Night Hunt (rb) 1-10, 800/57, 600/42.5. Fit. Sheer Elegance (Khet Singh) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Star Romance (rb) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/41. In fine trim. Lady Luck (Khet Singh), Fabulous Show (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43. Former moved better and finished two lengths in front. A 3-y-o (Net Whizz- Faustina) (Farid Ansari) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Easy. Torbert (rb) 1-8.5, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Angel Heart (Khet Singh), Senora Bianca (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/42. Former moved on the bit, while the latter was urged and finished a length in front. Glorious Sunshine (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/42. In good shape.

1200m: Undeniable (rb), Proposed (Khet Singh) 1-27, 1,000/1-8.5, 800/53.5, 600/42. Latter was handy, while the former was pushed to finish level. Gods Plan (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/57, 600/42. Unextended.

Inner sand: 600m: Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 44. Bella Amore (rb) 46.5.

800m: Sparkleberry (Ram Nandan) 1-2, 600/47. Planet Venus (rb) 54, 600/40. Worked well. Safety (Inayat), Wind Symbol (A.M. Alam) 57, 600/42. A fit pair.

1000m: Current View (C. Brisson) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Dancing Grace (rb) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/41. Moved well. Despacito (rb) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Tifosi (rb) 1-11, 800/1-0, 600/45. Eased up. Grandiose (Koshi Kumar) 1-4.5, 800/53, 600/40. Stretched out well. Thomas Hardy (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42.5. Handy. The Sting (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Easy. Serenity Princess (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Urged.

1200m: Nagada (Khet Singh) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-7, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 1-20, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Reign Of Terror (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42.5. Rays Of Sun (rb), Renegade (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45. They finished level.

Gate Practice inner sand: 1000m: Admiral Shaw (A.M. Alam), Darkson (P. Sai Kumar), Emperor Ashoka (C. Brisson) 1-3.72. They jumped out smartly. Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar), Epistoiary (rb), Secret Of Love (rb) 1-6.29. They jumped out well. Cartel (Ram Nandan), Mr Mozart (R. Manish), Kundavai (Khet Singh) 1-2.98. They took a level jump, Cartel finished two lengths in front. Dancing Queen (Inayat), Authentic Bell (rb) Shivaratri (Farhan Alam) 1-3.28. Dancing Queen was the pick. Diamond And Pearls (A.M. Alam), Aretha (P. Sai Kumar), Rubert (C. Brisson) 1-3. A fit trio. Historian (Khet Singh), Victory Walk (Koshi Kumar) 1-1.28. They jumped out well, former was too good for his companion. Romualdo (Inayat), Mr Kool (Farhan Alam), Memory Lane (rb) 1-6.52. They took a good jump. Marshall (R. Manish), Haran (A.M. Alam) 1-6.18. Azeria (Khet Singh), Henrietta (Koshi Kumar) 1-4.30. They took a good jump, latter finished five lengths ahead.