N R I Valley makes it three-in-a-row

Hyderabad:

22 February 2021 19:00 IST

N R I Valley (Akshay Kumar astride) completed a hat-trick this season by winning the Elusive Plate, the chief event of Monday’s (Feb. 22) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. R.H. Sequeira trains the winner. Jockey Suraj Narredu rode three winners on the day.

1. GRAND PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): BEAUTY ON PARADE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Platinum Classz (Trevor) 2, Let It Be Me (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Big Day (B.R. Kumar) 4. 6-1/4, 3/4 and Nk. 1m, 12.96s. ₹8 (w), 9, 10 and 6 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 26, FP: 39, Q: 51, Tanala: 98. Favourite: Beauty On Parade. Owners: Mr. Prakash Babu, Mr. K. Rama Krishna & Mr. Shailendra Singh. Trainer: D. Netto.

2. LADY EMMA PLATE (1,800m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): MIRANA (Suraj Narredu) 1, Kesariya Balam (Akshay Kumar) 2, Horus (Trevor) 3 and Spicy Star (Deepak Singh) 4. 1, 2-1/2 and 2. 1m, 51.62s. ₹9 (w), 5, 6 & 7 (p). SHP: 15, THP: 19, FP: 19, Q: 12, Tanala: 44. Favourite: Mirana. Owners: Mr. S. Daljeet Singh, Mr. Sardar Jivtesh Singh, Mr. Ashok Chukkla & Mr. S. Mohan Raju. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

3. SECRET STAR PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): PAINTED APACHE (Trevor) 1, Ambitious Star (B.R. Kumar) 2, Gregor Clegane (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Hard To Toss (A.A. Vikrant) 4. Not run: Space Walk and Aarya. Nk, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 7.05s. ₹18 (w), 8, 21 and 7 (p). SHP: 76, THP: 31, FP: 265, Q: 175, Tanala: 960. Favourite: Grand Duke. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

4. ECLAIR PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BLAZING JUPITER (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Gusty Note (A.A. Vikrant) 2, The Special One (Rohit Kumar) 3 and Alliston (N.B. Kuldeep) 4. 1-1/4, Nk and Sh. 1m, 12.69s. ₹354 (w), 36, 10 and 13 (p). SHP: 21, THP: 47, FP: 2,042, Q: 779, Tanala: 10, 335. Favourite: Flamingo Fame. Owners: Mr. N.V. Rohin Kumar & Mr. Shyam Sunder Jakkula. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

5. GRAND PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): SILVER SET (Akshay Kumar) 1, Acadian Angel (Suraj Narredu) 2, Bedazzled (Afroz Khan) 3 and Rhine (A.A. Vikrant) 4. Not run: Flying Queen. 1/2, Hd and Nose. 1m, 14.47s. ₹19 (w), 7, 7 and 13 (p). SHP: 19, THP: 30, FP: 50, Q: 19, Tanala: 211. Favourite: Acadian Angel. Owner & Trainer: Mr. Syed Shah Faisal Hassan.

6. ELUSIVE PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): N R I VALLEY (Akshay Kumar) 1, Chuckit (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Blazer (N.B. Kuldeep) 3 and Mark My Day (B.R. Kumar) 4. Not run: N R I Vision. 2, 3 and 3/4. 1m, 25.05s. ₹7 (w), 7, 8 and 18 (p). SHP: 24, THP: 45, FP: 31, Q: 27, Tanala: 332. Favourite: N R I Valley. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

7. HYPERION PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CHELTENHAM (Afroz Khan) 1, Miss Marvellous (N.B. Kuldeep) 2, Lightning Power (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Astronaut (P. Gaddam) 4. 1, 4 and 8, 1m, 53.09s. ₹259 (w), 17, 14 and 6 (p). SHP: 64, THP: 47, FP: 14,735, Q: 4,121, Tanala: 1,07,637. Favourite: Lightning Power. Owners: Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur, Mr. M. Rama Krishna Reddy & Mrs. Rajini Meka. Trainer: L. D. Silva.

8. ECLAIR PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45: ANGEL TESORO (Suraj Narredu) 1, Soul Empress (Akshay Kumar) 2, Unstoppable (Deepak Singh) 3 and Dancing Doll (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 2, 3/4 and Nose. 1m, 13.36s. ₹17 (w), 8, 12 and 8 (p). SHP: 50, THP: 27, FP: 162, Q: 94, Tanala: 579. Favourite: Linewiler. Owners: Mrs. Marie Prasad, Mr. Munawar Hussain & Mr. K. Pradhyumna Reddy. Trainer: Sk Waseem Ahmed.

Jackpot: 70% : ₹3,76,029 (C/O) and 30%: 40,288 (4 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 33 (880 tkts.), (ii) 2,755 (7 tkts.), (iii) 1,150 (40 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: (i) 5, 359 (5 tkts.), (ii) 11, 421 (9 tkts.).