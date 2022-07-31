N R I Sport should make amends in the P.G. Reddy Memorial Trophy

Trainer G. Shashikant's ward N R I Sport, who ran second in his last start, should make amends in the P.G. Reddy Memorial Trophy, the main event of Monday's (Aug. 1) races here.

1. MALAKPET PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 2.00 p.m.: 1. Canterbury (3) Kiran Naidu 56, 2. London Bell (1) Kuldeep Singh 56, 3. Power Ranger (8) Nakhat Singh 56, 4. Sergeant Reckless (6) Abhay Singh 56, 5. Barbet (5) D.S. Deora 54.5, 6. Carnival Lady (2) B. Nikhil 54.5, 7. N R I Angel (7) Koushik 54.5, 8. Pleroma (9) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 9. Saint Emilion (4) Gaurav Singh 54.5 and 10. Yaletown (10) P. Sai Kumar 54.5.

1. LONDON BELL, 2. PLEROMA, 3. CARNIVAL LADY

2. HYDERABAD PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 2.35: 1. Staridar (11) Santosh Raj 60, 2. Amyra (6) Mukesh Kumar 58, 3. Strategist (8) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. DRD (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 55.5, 5. Four One Four (1) Aneel 55, 6. Castlerock (9) G. Naresh 54, 7. N R I Touch (4) Abhay Singh 52, 8. Blissful (3) Kuldeep Singh 51.5, 9. Sandown Park (5) Afroz Khan 51.5, 10. Star Racer (10) B.R. Kumar 51.5 and 11. Hashtag (2) Gaurav Singh 51.

1. STRATEGIST, 2. BLISSFUL, 3. DRD

3. SALAR JUNG CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.10: 1. Bellagio (13) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Baudelaire (4) Mukesh Kumar 57.5, 3. Quality Warrior (3) Afroz Khan 55, 4. Call Of The Blue (8) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 5. Siri (6) Md. Ismail 53.5, 6. Black Onyx (1) B. Nikhil 53, 7. Coming Home (10) D.S. Deora 53, 8. I Am Superman (5) Abhay Singh 52.5, 9. Star Cruise (7) Kuldeep Singh 52.5, 10. Team Player (2) R.S. Jodha 52.5, 11. Golden Forza (11) B.R. Kumar 51, 12. Special And Thong (9) P. Ajeeth Kumar 51, 13. Sweet Melody (14) Nakhat Singh 51 and 14. Royal Support (12) P. Sai Kumar 50.

1. BELLAGIO, 2 QUALITY WARRIOR, 3. BLACK ONYX

4. HYDERABAD PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 — 3.45: 1. N R I Vision (4) Santosh Raj 60, 2. Makhtoob (8) Gaurav Singh 57.5, 3. Palomar (10) Md. Ismail 57, 4. Bhamasha (2) Abhay Singh 56.5, 5. Cheltenham (3) B. Nikhil 55.5, 6. Angel Tesoro (1) B.R. Kumar 55, 7. Rhythm Selection (6) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 8. Mark My Day (11) Nakhat Singh 53, 9. Miss Marvellous (9) Afroz Khan 53, 10. Shazam (7) D.S. Deora 52.5 and 11. Top In Class (5) Kuldeep Singh 52.

1. N R I VISION, 2. ANGEL TESORO, 3. MAKHTOOB

5. P.G. REDDY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 4.20: 1. Super Angel (2) Madhu Babu 60, 2. Kingston (4) Gaurav Singh 59.5, 3. Show Me Your Walk (6) Akshay Kumar 56, 4. N R I Sport (5) B.R. Kumar 54.5, 5. AYR (1) Kuldeep Singh 54, 6. Painted Apache (9) P. Sai Kumar 53.5, 7. Papal Decree (10) Abhay Singh 53.5, 8. Beauty Flame (8) B. Nikhil 53, 9. Full Volume (3) D.S. Deora 53 and 10. Morior Invictus (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 52.5.

1. N R I SPORT, 2. SHOW ME YOUR WALK, 3. KINGSTON

6. FAIRWAY PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 4.55: 1. Thunder Road (3) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Linewiler (7) Mukesh Kumar 59.5, 3. Dharasana (8) B.R. Kumar 57.5, 4. Royal Pal (5) Nakhat Singh 56, 5. Classy Dame (6) R.S. Jodha 54.5, 6. Explosive (2) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 7. Wot's Up Jay (1) P. Gaddam 54, 8. Lightning Fairy (11) Ajeeth Kumar 53, 9. Blazing Jupiter (9) Kuldeep Singh 52, 10. Theo's Choice (10) P. Sai Kumar 51.5 and 11. Lifetime (3) Afroz Khan 50.

1. EXPLOSIVE, 2. THUNDER ROAD, 3. ROYAL PAL

Day's Best: BELLAGIO

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.