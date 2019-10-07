N R I Heights runs with a good chance in the G. Sudhakar Reddy Memorial Cup (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday (Oct. 8).

1. KITTY BANK PLATE (Div. III), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1-40 p.m.: 1. Batur (2) Aneel 60, 2. Tokyo Jam (5) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 3. Darshish (9) G. Naresh 58.5, 4. Palsy Walsy (10) Suraj Narredu 58.5, 5. Once More (1) Jitendra Singh 57.5, 6. Barnabas (6) Rohit Kumar 56.5, 7. Secretary (8) Koushik 55.5, 8. N R I Striker (7) Abhay Singh 54, 9. Vega Cassandra (3) Kuldeep Singh 53.5, 10. Just Like That (11) Ajeeth Kumar 53 and 11. Aarohi (4) B.R. Kumar 51.

1. TOKYO JAM, 2. ONCE MORE, 3. DARSHISH

2. ADILABAD PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 2-10: 1. New Comer (8) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Silver Dollar (2) A.A. Vikrant 60, 3. Withrosemakeup (5) Akshay Kumar 60, 4. Invasion (1) Deepak Singh 59.5, 5. Tammana (7) Suraj Narredu 59, 6. Dippy Dip (6) Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 7. Royal Dancer (4) Irvan Singh 58, 8. Cowboys Delight (—) (—) 56.5, 9. All Star General (3) Rohit Kumar 54, 10. Golden Adara (10) G. Naresh 52.5 and 11. Negress Princess (9) B.R. Kumar 52.5.

1. WITHROSEMAKEUP, 2. ALL STAR GENERAL, 3. INVASION

3. SIRCILLA PLATE (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2-45: 1. British Empress (7) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Magnetosphere (4) Nakhat Singh 60, 3. Mr. Shanghai (1) Kuldeep Singh 60, 4. Satin Symphony (2) Ashhad Asbar 60, 5. Star Of Tiara (5) Suraj Narredu 59.5, 6. Yogastha (6) Afroz Khan 55.5, 7. Stormy (8) Gaurav Singh 55 and 8. Sweet Pistol (3) Khurshad Alam 50.

1. BRITISH EMPRESS, 2. STAR OF TIARA, 3. MR. SHANGHAI

4. SURYAPET PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3-15: 1. Tapatio (4) Afroz Khan 60, 2. Miss Marvellous (5) Suraj Narredu 59, 3. Sheldon (3) N. Rawal 58.5, 4. Unstoppable (8) Kiran Naidu 58.5, 5. Mind Reader (—) (—) 57, 6. Jo Malone (7) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 7. Tiger Of The Sea (6) Aneel 56.5, 8. Let It Be Me (9) Kunal Bunde 56, 9. Golden Faraska (1) Koushik 55.5 and 10. Red River (2) Jitendra Singh 55.5.

1. JO MALONE, 2. MISS MARVELLOUS, 3. TAPATIO

5. KITTY BANK PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3-45: 1. Mahira (2) Abhay Singh 60.5, 2. Southern State (7) R.S. Jodha 60, 3. Baywatch Babe (5) N. Rawal 58.5, 4. Golden Hope (9) A.A. Vikrant 58.5, 5. Sublime (11) Ashhad Asbar 58.5, 6. Gladstone (4) Irvan Singh 57, 7. Latest News (3) Kiran Naidu 56, 8. City Of Ayaansh (10) Rohit Kumar 55, 9. Moka (6) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 10. Farmville (12) Kuldeep Singh 53, 11. Run Runner Run (8) Afroz Khan 52 and 12. Mr. Bruss (1) Gaddam 51.

1. MOKA, 2. LATEST NEWS, 3. MAHIRA

6. G. SUDHAKAR REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), (No whip), 4-15: 1. News O’ Star (6) Abhay Singh 60.5, 2. Pontius Pilate (9) Gaurav Singh 60, 3. Blazer (2) Jitendra Singh 57, 4. Prince Caspian (10) C.P. Bopanna 57, 5. Royal Green (12) Afroz Khan 55.5, 6. N R I Heights (3) Koushik 54.5, 7. Marinetti (4) Gopal Singh 54, 8. Explosive (5) Kuldeep Singh 52.5, 7. Liberate (8) Surya Prakash 52.5, 10. Lightning Fin (1) R.S. Jodha 52.5, 11. Sea Castle (11) G. Naresh 52 and 12. Ice Warrior (7) Nakhat Singh 50.

1. N R I HEIGHTS, 2. NEWS O’ STAR, 3. LIBERATE

7. KITTY BANK PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4-45: 1. Running Fire (—) (—) 60.5, 2. N R I Vision (3) Kuldeep Singh 59.5, 3. Crimson Fire (4) Deepak Singh 58.5, 4. Human Touch (9) A.A. Vikrant 58.5, 5. Marvel Princess (5) Suraj Narredu 57.5, 6. His Excellency (7) Aneel 57, 7. Rutilant (6) C.P. Bopanna 56, 8. Handsome Duo (10) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 9. Agilis (8) Harinder Singh 53.5, 10. Smarty (1) G. Naresh 53 and 11. Snow Castle (2) Gaddam 51.5.

1. MARVEL PRINCESS, 2. HANDSOME DUO, 3. SMARTY

Day’s best: TOKYO JAM

Double: JO MALONE — MARVEL PRINCESS

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini Jkt: 4, 5, 6 & 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7; Tla: all races.