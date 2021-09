Mzilikazi, Priceless Ruler, Bohemian Grandeur and Lakshanam show out

CHENNAI:

01 September 2021 17:26 IST

Mzilikazi, Priceless Ruler, Bohemian Grandeur and Lakshanam showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Sept. 1).

Inner sand: 600m: Grand Royal (Shyam Kumar) 38. Moved well. Queen Of Gibraltar (Shyam Kumar) 39. In good shape.

800m: Empress Eternal (rb) 59, 600/45. Easy. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 50, 600/37. Maintains form. Amber Lightning (Nakhat Singh) 54.5, 600/40.5. Worked well. Pirate's Love (Ramnandan) 56.5, 600/42.5. Unextended. Bohemian Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 52.5, 600/39. Strodeout well. Pense'e (P. Vikram) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Sirona (rb) 1-2, 600/48. Aretha (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. Oscars Thunder (Zulquar Nain) 1-0, 600/46.5. Wild Passion (Shyam Kumar) 57, 600/42.5. Royal Eminence (Rajendra Singh) 54.5, 600/39. Extended.

1000m: Durango (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44. Fit. Hebron (Yash Narredu) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Star Guitar (Azfar Syeed) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. Royal Aristocrat (Farid Ansari) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42. Pushed in the last part. Lakshanam (Inayat), Valeska (Nikhil Naidu) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Sanctuary Cove (Ajeet Kumar) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. Benin Bronze (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Sovereign Power (Farid Ansari) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43.5. Handy. Attica (Yash Narredu) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5.

1200m: Priceless Ruler (Nakhat Singh) 1-17.5, 1,000/1-2.5, 800/50.5, 600/40.5. An excellent display. Sasakwa (Farid Ansari) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Smashing Blue (Koshi Kumar) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 800/59.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Chapmans Square 1-34, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. The Intimidator (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Eased up. Mister Moonlight (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 800/58.5, 600/46. Eased up in the straight.