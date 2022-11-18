Mzilikazi, Bohemian Grandeur, Race For The Stars, Wise Don and Glorious Symphony impress

November 18, 2022 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Mzilikazi, Bohemian Grandeur, Race For The Stars, Wise Don and Glorious Symphony impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 18).

Outer sand: 600m: Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 43. Urged. Empress Eternal (rb), Serenity Princess (rb) 43.5. Former finished well in front.

800m: Angavai (R, Manish), Cotton Hall (S. Imran) 59, 600/44.5. They finished together. Skylight (rb), Choice (rb) 57.5, 600/43. They shaped well. Lordship (Manikandan), Zaneta (S. Kabdhar) 56.5, 600/42. They are in fine trim. The Rebel (rb), Fiat Justitia (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Former finished five lengths in front. Catelyn (R. Manish), Cartel (S. Imran) 57, 600/43. Latter was too good for his companion. Moriset (S. Kabdhar), Pied Piper (P. Sai Kumar) 59, 600/44.5. They were easy and level. Multicrown (rb), Lady Wonder (rb) 59, 600/44.5. They are in good shape. Zucardi (S. Kabdhar) 56.5, 600/42. Extended in the last part. Wild Frank (rb), Mr Mozart (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Latter finished four lengths in front. Feni (R. Manish), Dazzling Dynamite (rb) 59, 600/44.5. They finished level. Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 57.5, 600/42.5. Pushed.

1000m: Kings Show (S. Imran), Wakanda (R. Manish) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/45. They were eased up. Wise Don (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. In good condition. Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Kings Walk (Manikandan), My Opinion (S. Kabdhar) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Latter easily finished three lengths ahead. Terminator (M. Bhaskar) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Forever (Yash Narredu) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Benin Bronze (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Dame Fonteyn (rb), a 2-y-o (Top Class - Friendship) (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44. Former finished three lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Striking Distance (rb) 42. In good condition. Carnoustie (S. Imran) 44. Easy. Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 41.5. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 40.5. Unextended. Magical Wish (rb) 47.

800m: Katahdin (A.M. Tograllu) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 51.5, 600/38. Pleased. Empress Eternal (rb) 58, 600/42.5. Worked well. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 51.5, 600/38. Impressed. Royal Aristocrat (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Handy. Star Fling (Dashrath Singh) 58, 600/44. Well in hand. Royal Symbol (S. Kabdhar), Annexed (Manikandan) 58, 600/42.5. They finished together. Amber Lightning (Rajendra Singh) 53, 600/38.5. Strode out well. Bohemian Grandeur (rb) 52, 600/37. In fine nick. Lady Blazer (rb), Trending Princess (rb), Rhiannon (rb) 58.5, 600/44. A fit trio. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 52.5, 600/38.5. Moved fluently. Haran (rb), Three of A Kind (A.M. Alam) 57.5, 600/43. Former finished well in front. Golden Kingdom (Dashrath Singh), Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 58, 600/43.5. They were easy. Miss Boss (rb) 59.5, 600/44. Fit. Conscious Keeper (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Handy. Touch Of Fury (S. Kamble), Mastery (P.S. Kaviraj),, Golden Strike (M.S. Deora) 57, 600/42.5. They are in fine condition. Tee Tee Dee (rb), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Bay Of Roses) (S. Kamble) 58, 600/43. They were extended and finished together. Fortune Chakram (S. Imran), a 2-y-o Akeed Champion - Thunder Bay) (rb) 1-2, 600/46.

1000m: Angel Light (Dashrath Singh), Lady Cadet (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. They moved freely. Santa Clara (M.S. Deora), Magic Moment (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/55, 600/40.5. They worked impressively. Glorious Symphony (A.M. Alam) 1-8.5, 800/53, 600/40.5. Moved attractively. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Prince Of Windsor (rb) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/43. Easy. The Awakening (Mudassar) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Loch Lomond (Mudassar) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Shaped well. Golden Marina (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Despacito (rb) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Moved well. Welcome Chakkaram (R. Manish) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Chaitanya (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Suryakrishi (rb), Salome (Mudassar) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Former showed out. Herring (M.S. Deora), Ibrahimovic (S. Kamble) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44. Former finished a length in front. Antigua (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Lord Moi (rb), Gandolfini (Mudassar) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/41.5. They worked well, former finished two lengths in front.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Wind Symbol (A.M. Alam), Admiral Shaw (C. Brisson), Safety (P. Sai Kumar) 1-5.28. They jumped out well, Wind Symbol was the pick. Rule Of Emperors (Farid Ansari), Royal Mayfair (rb) 1-4.68. Latter extended and finished well in front, while the former missed the jump. Emelda (Dashrath Singh), Amendment (rb), Prince Purple (S. Kandahar) 1-6.70. They jumped out smartly, Emelda finished a distance in front. Perfect Blend (A.M. Tograllu), Rajputana (rb), a 2-y-o (Be Safe - Zvonareave) (rb) 1-4.78. First named was the pick. Celeste (S. Imran), Magnetism (rb) 1-7.30. They took a good jump. Maranello (Ram Nandan), Run Happy Run (R. Manish) 1-6.42. They jumped out well. Gimmler (Indrajeet Kumar), Made In Heaven (rb), Sparkling And Shine (rb) 1-6.49. First named took a fluent jump and finished well in ahead. Emperor Ashoka (A.M. Alam), Mr Kool (C. Brisson) 1-7.83. They took a good jump. Speculation (M.S. Deora), Sinatra (Dashrath Singh), a 2-y-o (Gusto - Eternal Desire) (P. Sai Kumar) 1-5.28. Speculation impressed. Last named missed the jump. Fine Promise (rb), Bhairava’s Queen (rb) 1-8.59. They jumped out well. Namak Halaal (rb), Suparakiga (A.M. Tograllu), Flurry Heart (Manikandan) 1-4.72. Namak Halaal took a fly jump and finished a distance in front. Last two named were slow at the start. I Want It All (Indrajeet Kumar), Vinamrao (S. Kamble), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Looming) (S. Imran) 1-6.78. They missed the jump. Royal Icon (S. Kabdhar), Masterpiece (P. Sai Kumar), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Crown Royal (M.S. Deora) 1-7.48. Masterpiece jumped out well. Strong Breeze (M.S. Deora), Royal Baron (S. Kabdhar) 1-5.48. They took a fluent jump.