  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mzilikazi, Bohemian Grandeur, Race For The Stars, Wise Don and Glorious Symphony impress

November 18, 2022 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Mzilikazi, Bohemian Grandeur, Race For The Stars, Wise Don and Glorious Symphony impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov. 18).

Outer sand: 600m: Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 43. Urged. Empress Eternal (rb), Serenity Princess (rb) 43.5. Former finished well in front.

800m: Angavai (R, Manish), Cotton Hall (S. Imran) 59, 600/44.5. They finished together. Skylight (rb), Choice (rb) 57.5, 600/43. They shaped well. Lordship (Manikandan), Zaneta (S. Kabdhar) 56.5, 600/42. They are in fine trim. The Rebel (rb), Fiat Justitia (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Former finished five lengths in front. Catelyn (R. Manish), Cartel (S. Imran) 57, 600/43. Latter was too good for his companion. Moriset (S. Kabdhar), Pied Piper (P. Sai Kumar) 59, 600/44.5. They were easy and level. Multicrown (rb), Lady Wonder (rb) 59, 600/44.5. They are in good shape. Zucardi (S. Kabdhar) 56.5, 600/42. Extended in the last part. Wild Frank (rb), Mr Mozart (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Latter finished four lengths in front. Feni (R. Manish), Dazzling Dynamite (rb) 59, 600/44.5. They finished level. Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 57.5, 600/42.5. Pushed.

1000m: Kings Show (S. Imran), Wakanda (R. Manish) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/45. They were eased up. Wise Don (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. In good condition. Star Romance (Yash Narredu) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Kings Walk (Manikandan), My Opinion (S. Kabdhar) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Latter easily finished three lengths ahead. Terminator (M. Bhaskar) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Forever (Yash Narredu) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Benin Bronze (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Dame Fonteyn (rb), a 2-y-o (Top Class - Friendship) (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44. Former finished three lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Striking Distance (rb) 42. In good condition. Carnoustie (S. Imran) 44. Easy. Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 41.5. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 40.5. Unextended. Magical Wish (rb) 47.

800m: Katahdin (A.M. Tograllu) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 51.5, 600/38. Pleased. Empress Eternal (rb) 58, 600/42.5. Worked well. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 51.5, 600/38. Impressed. Royal Aristocrat (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Handy. Star Fling (Dashrath Singh) 58, 600/44. Well in hand. Royal Symbol (S. Kabdhar), Annexed (Manikandan) 58, 600/42.5. They finished together. Amber Lightning (Rajendra Singh) 53, 600/38.5. Strode out well. Bohemian Grandeur (rb) 52, 600/37. In fine nick. Lady Blazer (rb), Trending Princess (rb), Rhiannon (rb) 58.5, 600/44. A fit trio. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 52.5, 600/38.5. Moved fluently. Haran (rb), Three of A Kind (A.M. Alam) 57.5, 600/43. Former finished well in front. Golden Kingdom (Dashrath Singh), Arc De Triomphe (S. Kamble) 58, 600/43.5. They were easy. Miss Boss (rb) 59.5, 600/44. Fit. Conscious Keeper (rb) 57.5, 600/43. Handy. Touch Of Fury (S. Kamble), Mastery (P.S. Kaviraj),, Golden Strike (M.S. Deora) 57, 600/42.5. They are in fine condition. Tee Tee Dee (rb), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Bay Of Roses) (S. Kamble) 58, 600/43. They were extended and finished together. Fortune Chakram (S. Imran), a 2-y-o Akeed Champion - Thunder Bay) (rb) 1-2, 600/46.

1000m: Angel Light (Dashrath Singh), Lady Cadet (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-15.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. They moved freely. Santa Clara (M.S. Deora), Magic Moment (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/55, 600/40.5. They worked impressively. Glorious Symphony (A.M. Alam) 1-8.5, 800/53, 600/40.5. Moved attractively. Oscars Thunder (A.M. Alam) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Prince Of Windsor (rb) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/43. Easy. The Awakening (Mudassar) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Loch Lomond (Mudassar) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Shaped well. Golden Marina (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Easy. Despacito (rb) 1-5.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Moved well. Welcome Chakkaram (R. Manish) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Chaitanya (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Suryakrishi (rb), Salome (Mudassar) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Former showed out. Herring (M.S. Deora), Ibrahimovic (S. Kamble) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44. Former finished a length in front. Antigua (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Lord Moi (rb), Gandolfini (Mudassar) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/41.5. They worked well, former finished two lengths in front.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Wind Symbol (A.M. Alam), Admiral Shaw (C. Brisson), Safety (P. Sai Kumar) 1-5.28. They jumped out well, Wind Symbol was the pick. Rule Of Emperors (Farid Ansari), Royal Mayfair (rb) 1-4.68. Latter extended and finished well in front, while the former missed the jump. Emelda (Dashrath Singh), Amendment (rb), Prince Purple (S. Kandahar) 1-6.70. They jumped out smartly, Emelda finished a distance in front. Perfect Blend (A.M. Tograllu), Rajputana (rb), a 2-y-o (Be Safe - Zvonareave) (rb) 1-4.78. First named was the pick. Celeste (S. Imran), Magnetism (rb) 1-7.30. They took a good jump. Maranello (Ram Nandan), Run Happy Run (R. Manish) 1-6.42. They jumped out well. Gimmler (Indrajeet Kumar), Made In Heaven (rb), Sparkling And Shine (rb) 1-6.49. First named took a fluent jump and finished well in ahead. Emperor Ashoka (A.M. Alam), Mr Kool (C. Brisson) 1-7.83. They took a good jump. Speculation (M.S. Deora), Sinatra (Dashrath Singh), a 2-y-o (Gusto - Eternal Desire) (P. Sai Kumar) 1-5.28. Speculation impressed. Last named missed the jump. Fine Promise (rb), Bhairava’s Queen (rb) 1-8.59. They jumped out well. Namak Halaal (rb), Suparakiga (A.M. Tograllu), Flurry Heart (Manikandan) 1-4.72. Namak Halaal took a fly jump and finished a distance in front. Last two named were slow at the start. I Want It All (Indrajeet Kumar), Vinamrao (S. Kamble), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Looming) (S. Imran) 1-6.78. They missed the jump. Royal Icon (S. Kabdhar), Masterpiece (P. Sai Kumar), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Crown Royal (M.S. Deora) 1-7.48. Masterpiece jumped out well. Strong Breeze (M.S. Deora), Royal Baron (S. Kabdhar) 1-5.48. They took a fluent jump.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.